In gedachten naar Carolina

Het goede antwoord op de vraag in de vorige aflevering was uiteraard: De Everly Brothers, van huis uit country en ook rock’n’roll en als vanzelf countryrockers. En ook daarin bleef commercieel succes weg. Onbegrijpelijk, maar ja, het maakt de Echte Liefhebbers vanzelf tot een Klein Maar Fijn Gezelschap.

Countryrockzomerserie nummer VI met een vroege cover van een James Taylor-nummer.

In my mind I’m going to Carolina. Can’t you see the sunshine, can’t you just feel the moonshine?

Ain’t it just like a friend of mine to hit me from behind? Yes, I’m going to Carolina in my mind.

Karen she’s the silver sun, you best walk her way and watch it shine,

watch her watch the morning come.

A silver tear appearing now I’m crying, ain’t I? I’m going to Carolina in my mind.

There ain’t no doubt in no ones mind that loves the finest thing around,

whisper something soft and kind.

And hey, babe, the sky’s on fire, I’m dying, ain’t I? I’m going to Carolina in my mind.

In my mind I’m going to Carolina. Can’t you see the sunshine, can’t you just feel the moonshine?

Ain’t it just like a friend of mine to hit me from behind? Yes, I’m going to Carolina in my mind.

Dark and silent late last night, I think I might have heard the highway calling.

Geese in flight and dogs that bite.

And signs that might be omens say I’m going, going I’m gone to Carolina in my mind.

Now with a holy host of others standing round me, still I’m on the dark side of the moon.

And it seems like it goes on like this forever, you must forgive me

if I’m up and gone to Carolina in my mind.

In my mind I’m going to Carolina. Can’t you see the sunshine, can’t you just feel the moonshine?

Ain’t it just like a friend of mine to hit me from behind? Yes, I’m gone to Carolina in my mind.