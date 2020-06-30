Het is te laat om dankbaar te zijn

Zelden zo’n indrukwekkend muziekoptreden gezien als de twee uur Bowie op Glastonbury van zondagavond op BBC2. Natuurlijk is de extra dimensie dat we weten dat de zanger er niet meer is.
Goh, en hoe lang ken ik dit nummer al en heb ik het op de lp en weet ik pas sinds twee dagen dat het over het gebruik van that snow white gaat? Het maakt niet uit.
The return of the Thin White Duke
Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes
Here are we, one magical moment
Such is the stuff, from where dreams are woven
Bending sound, dredging the ocean
Lost in my circle
Here am I, flashing no color
Tall in this room overlooking the ocean
Here are we, one magical movement
From Kether to Malkuth
There are, you drive like a demon
From station to station
The return of the Thin White Duke
Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes
The return of the Thin White Duke
Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes
The return of the Thin White Duke
Making sure white stains
Once there were mountains on mountains
And once there were sun birds to soar with
And once I could never be down
Got to keep searching and searching
And oh, what will I be believing
And who will connect me with love?
Wonder who, wonder who, wonder when
Have you sought fortune, evasive and shy?
Drink to the men who protect you and I
Drink, drink, drain your glass, raise your glass high
It’s not the side-effects of the cocaine
I’m thinking that it must be love
It’s too late to be grateful
It’s too late to be late again
It’s too late to be hateful
The European canon is near
I must be only one in a million
I won’t let the day pass without her
It’s too late to be grateful
It’s too late to be late again
It’s too late to be hateful
The European canon is here
Should I believe that I’ve been stricken?
Does my face show some kind of glow?
It’s too late to be grateful
It’s too late to be late again
It’s too late to be hateful
The European canon is here, yes it’s here
It’s too late, It’s too late
It’s too late, It’s too late
It’s too late
The European canon is near
Station to station, 1976