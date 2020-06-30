Het is te laat om dankbaar te zijn

Zelden zo’n indrukwekkend muziekoptreden gezien als de twee uur Bowie op Glastonbury van zondagavond op BBC2. Natuurlijk is de extra dimensie dat we weten dat de zanger er niet meer is.

Goh, en hoe lang ken ik dit nummer al en heb ik het op de lp en weet ik pas sinds twee dagen dat het over het gebruik van that snow white gaat? Het maakt niet uit.

The return of the Thin White Duke

Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes

Here are we, one magical moment

Such is the stuff, from where dreams are woven

Bending sound, dredging the ocean

Lost in my circle

Here am I, flashing no color

Tall in this room overlooking the ocean

Here are we, one magical movement

From Kether to Malkuth

There are, you drive like a demon

From station to station

The return of the Thin White Duke

Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes

The return of the Thin White Duke

Throwing darts in lovers’ eyes

The return of the Thin White Duke

Making sure white stains

Once there were mountains on mountains

And once there were sun birds to soar with

And once I could never be down

Got to keep searching and searching

And oh, what will I be believing

And who will connect me with love?

Wonder who, wonder who, wonder when

Have you sought fortune, evasive and shy?

Drink to the men who protect you and I

Drink, drink, drain your glass, raise your glass high

It’s not the side-effects of the cocaine

I’m thinking that it must be love

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is near

I must be only one in a million

I won’t let the day pass without her

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is here

Should I believe that I’ve been stricken?

Does my face show some kind of glow?

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is here, yes it’s here

It’s too late, It’s too late

It’s too late, It’s too late

It’s too late

The European canon is near

It’s not the side-effects of the cocaine

I’m thinking that it must be love

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is here

I must be only one in a million

I won’t let the day pass without her

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is here, yes it’s here

Should I believe that I’ve been stricken?

Does my face show some kind of glow?

It’s too late to be grateful

It’s too late to be late again

It’s too late to be hateful

The European canon is here, yes it’s here

It’s too late, It’s too late

It’s too late, It’s too late

It’s too late

The European canon is here



Station to station, 1976