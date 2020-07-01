Tevreden ben ik nooit

Zo vertaal ik de titel maar even.
Als ik de naam “Paradiso” hoor denk ik aan de artiest die ik er waarschijnlijk het meest gezien/beluisterd heb, en die uiteraard in de countryrockzomerserie (deel VII) hoort.
(Ja, bij Paradiso valt de ontslagbijl en denk maar niet dat daar geld naartoe gaat).
I was born by the railroad tracks
Well the train whistle wailed and I wailed right back
Well papa left mama when I was quite young
He said now “One of these days you’re gonna follow me son”
Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I ain’t ever satisfied
Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I ain’t ever satisfied
Now I had me a woman she was my world
But I ran off with my back street girl
Now my back street woman could not be true
She left me standin’ on the boulevard thinkin’ bout you
I got an empty feeling deep inside
I’m going over to the other side
Last night I dreamed I made it to the promised land
I was standin’ at the gate and I had the key in my hand
Saint Peter said “Come on in boy, you’re finally home”
I said “No thanks Pete, I’ll just be moving along”
I ain’t ever satisfied, Steve Earle & the Dukes, 1987
