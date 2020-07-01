Tevreden ben ik nooit

Zo vertaal ik de titel maar even.

Als ik de naam “Paradiso” hoor denk ik aan de artiest die ik er waarschijnlijk het meest gezien/beluisterd heb, en die uiteraard in de countryrockzomerserie (deel VII) hoort.

(Ja, bij Paradiso valt de ontslagbijl en denk maar niet dat daar geld naartoe gaat).

I was born by the railroad tracks

Well the train whistle wailed and I wailed right back

Well papa left mama when I was quite young

He said now “One of these days you’re gonna follow me son”

Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I ain’t ever satisfied

Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I ain’t ever satisfied

Now I had me a woman she was my world

But I ran off with my back street girl

Now my back street woman could not be true

She left me standin’ on the boulevard thinkin’ bout you

I got an empty feeling deep inside

I’m going over to the other side

Last night I dreamed I made it to the promised land

I was standin’ at the gate and I had the key in my hand

Saint Peter said “Come on in boy, you’re finally home”

I said “No thanks Pete, I’ll just be moving along”



I ain’t ever satisfied, Steve Earle & the Dukes, 1987

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Sean Rowe – https://www.flickr.com/photos/sjr-images/2738490768/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8648601