Tevreden ben ik nooit

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Zo vertaal ik de titel maar even.
Als ik de naam “Paradiso” hoor denk ik aan de artiest die ik er waarschijnlijk het meest gezien/beluisterd heb, en die uiteraard in de countryrockzomerserie (deel VII) hoort.
(Ja, bij Paradiso valt de ontslagbijl en denk maar niet dat daar geld naartoe gaat).

I was born by the railroad tracks
Well the train whistle wailed and I wailed right back
Well papa left mama when I was quite young
He said now “One of these days you’re gonna follow me son”
Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I ain’t ever satisfied
Woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I ain’t ever satisfied

Now I had me a woman she was my world
But I ran off with my back street girl
Now my back street woman could not be true
She left me standin’ on the boulevard thinkin’ bout you

I got an empty feeling deep inside
I’m going over to the other side

Last night I dreamed I made it to the promised land
I was standin’ at the gate and I had the key in my hand
Saint Peter said “Come on in boy, you’re finally home”
I said “No thanks Pete, I’ll just be moving along”


I ain’t ever satisfied, Steve Earle & the Dukes, 1987

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Sean Rowe – https://www.flickr.com/photos/sjr-images/2738490768/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8648601

