Ik ben al weg

Iedere regel heeft zijn uitzondering. Als je “countryrock” zegt zullen de meeste mensen waarschijnlijk denken aan de Eagles, de US Eagles, opgericht mede door een oud-Pocolid. Ik vind het niks (zie ook Charlie Daniels). Behalve deze dan, die nr. X is in de countryrockzomerserie.

Well, I heard some people talkin’ just the other day

And they said you were gonna put me on a shelf

But let me tell you I got some news for you

And you’ll soon find out it’s true

And then you’ll have to eat your lunch all by yourself

‘Cause I’m already gone

And I’m feelin’ strong

I will sing this victory song, woo, hoo,hoo,woo,hoo

The letter that you wrote me made me stop and wonder why

But I guess you felt like you had to set things right

Just remember this, my girl, when you look up in the sky

You can see the stars and still not see the light (that’s right)

Yes I’m already gone

And I’m feelin’ strong

I will sing this victory song, woo, hoo,hoo,woo, hoo,hoo

Well I know it wasn’t you who held me down

Heaven knows it wasn’t you who set me free

So often times it happens that we live our lives in chains

And we never even know we have the key

But me, I’m already gone

And I’m feelin’ strong

I will sing this victory song

‘Cause I’m already gone

Yes, I’m already gone

And I’m feelin’ strong

I will sing this victory song

‘Cause I’m already gone

Yes, I’m already gone

Already gone

All right, nighty-night

Already gone

Already gone



Already gone, 1974