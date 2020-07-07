Ik ben al weg

Iedere regel heeft zijn uitzondering. Als je “countryrock” zegt zullen de meeste mensen waarschijnlijk denken aan de Eagles, de US Eagles, opgericht mede door een oud-Pocolid. Ik vind het niks (zie ook Charlie Daniels). Behalve deze dan, die nr. X is in de countryrockzomerserie.
Well, I heard some people talkin’ just the other day
And they said you were gonna put me on a shelf
But let me tell you I got some news for you
And you’ll soon find out it’s true
And then you’ll have to eat your lunch all by yourself
‘Cause I’m already gone
And I’m feelin’ strong
I will sing this victory song, woo, hoo,hoo,woo,hoo
The letter that you wrote me made me stop and wonder why
But I guess you felt like you had to set things right
Just remember this, my girl, when you look up in the sky
You can see the stars and still not see the light (that’s right)
Yes I’m already gone
And I’m feelin’ strong
I will sing this victory song, woo, hoo,hoo,woo, hoo,hoo
Well I know it wasn’t you who held me down
Heaven knows it wasn’t you who set me free
So often times it happens that we live our lives in chains
And we never even know we have the key
But me, I’m already gone
And I’m feelin’ strong
I will sing this victory song
‘Cause I’m already gone
Yes, I’m already gone
And I’m feelin’ strong
I will sing this victory song
‘Cause I’m already gone
Yes, I’m already gone
Already gone
All right, nighty-night
Already gone
Already gone
Already gone, 1974