Wat een mooie zonsopgang, niet

Little Feat, countryrock-groep bij uitstek maar enigszins in de vergetelheid geraakt. Hier zijn ze met zomerserie nummer XI

Your daddy says I’m no good

Your mama says keep away

I got to tell you truthful, girl, you can never make me stay

I got somethin’ up and down this road

I’ll bet you my last dollar, girl, I could give you love the most

Don’t the sunrise look so pretty – never such a sight

Like rollin’ into New York City with the skyline in the morning light

Roll right through the night (roll)

Roll right through the night (I said, roll)

Semi-smokin’ mama, you got to give me some

I heard you got the biggest, ooo, the biggest truck in town

Ride on through to Baltimore – you got to love me now

Catch it to me gently – feats don’t fail me now (don’t fail me)

Feats don’t fail me now (don’t fail me)

Don’t the sunrise look so pretty – never such a sight

Like rollin’ into New York City with the skyline in the morning light

Roll right through the night (I said, roll)

Roll right through the night (roll right through the night)



Feats don’t fail me now, 1974