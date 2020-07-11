Jack Charlton, bekend van de Helden, overleden

Jack Charlton, een van de helden van Engelands Wereldkampioenschap Voetbal 1966, manager van menige club en niet te vergeten manager van het Ierse nationale elftal dat het tot het wereldkampioenschap haalde.


Jack’s heroes, The Pogues & The Dubliners, 1990

En socialist en antifascist.

Hij ruste in vrede.

