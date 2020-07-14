De vrienden die van bovenaf kijken met een glimlach. Judy Dyble RIP

Afgelopen zondag overleed Judy Dyble, onder meer de eerste zangeres van Fairport Convention en zelfstandig zangeres. Hier een nummer van de tweepersoonsgroep Trader Horne (met Jackie Macaulay voorheen van Them), geechreven en mede gezongen door Dyble. Zij ruste in vrede.
Dreaming strands of nightmare
Are sticking to my feet
It’s time to wake up and throw away
The last remaining sheet
Sunlight sliding down my back
And dripping on the gray
It’s time to watch the dawning light
Reveal the morning way
Dreams are fading
Now it’s nearly noon
And then it’s afternoon
The leaves are creeping
Green inside the day
To where the friends
Who used to lend me love
Are all above my head
And looking down at me
To smile at how it ought to be
(vele malen herhaald vers)
Morning way, 1970