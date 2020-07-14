De vrienden die van bovenaf kijken met een glimlach. Judy Dyble RIP

Afgelopen zondag overleed Judy Dyble, onder meer de eerste zangeres van Fairport Convention en zelfstandig zangeres. Hier een nummer van de tweepersoonsgroep Trader Horne (met Jackie Macaulay voorheen van Them), geechreven en mede gezongen door Dyble. Zij ruste in vrede.

Dreaming strands of nightmare

Are sticking to my feet

It’s time to wake up and throw away

The last remaining sheet

Sunlight sliding down my back

And dripping on the gray

It’s time to watch the dawning light

Reveal the morning way

Dreams are fading

Now it’s nearly noon

And then it’s afternoon

The leaves are creeping

Green inside the day

To where the friends

Who used to lend me love

Are all above my head

And looking down at me

To smile at how it ought to be

(vele malen herhaald vers)



Morning way, 1970