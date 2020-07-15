Ik praat tegen de wind

Judy Dyble als vocaliste bij Giles, Giles & Fripp, later King Crimson. Dit is een later op de plaat gezette proefopname – jammer dat hij niet in eigen tijd is uitgebracht.
Said the straight man to the late man
“Where have you been?”
I’ve been here and I’ve been there
And I’ve been in between
My words are all carried away
I talk to the wind
The wind does not hear, the wind cannot hear
I’m on the outside looking inside
What do I see?
Much confusion, disillusion
All around me
You don’t possess me, don’t impress me
Just upset my mind
Can’t instruct me or conduct me
Just use up my time
Said the straight man to the late man
“Where have you been?”
I’ve been here and I’ve been there
And I’ve been in between
De opname is van 1968