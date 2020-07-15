Ik praat tegen de wind

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Judy Dyble als vocaliste bij Giles, Giles & Fripp, later King Crimson. Dit is een later op de plaat gezette proefopname – jammer dat hij niet in eigen tijd is uitgebracht.

Said the straight man to the late man
“Where have you been?”
I’ve been here and I’ve been there
And I’ve been in between

[Refrein:] I talk to the wind
My words are all carried away
I talk to the wind
The wind does not hear, the wind cannot hear

I’m on the outside looking inside
What do I see?
Much confusion, disillusion
All around me

[Refrein]

You don’t possess me, don’t impress me
Just upset my mind
Can’t instruct me or conduct me
Just use up my time

Said the straight man to the late man
“Where have you been?”
I’ve been here and I’ve been there
And I’ve been in between


De opname is van 1968

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben