Ik praat tegen de wind

Judy Dyble als vocaliste bij Giles, Giles & Fripp, later King Crimson. Dit is een later op de plaat gezette proefopname – jammer dat hij niet in eigen tijd is uitgebracht.

Said the straight man to the late man

“Where have you been?”

I’ve been here and I’ve been there

And I’ve been in between

[Refrein:] I talk to the windMy words are all carried awayI talk to the windThe wind does not hear, the wind cannot hear

I’m on the outside looking inside

What do I see?

Much confusion, disillusion

All around me

[Refrein]

You don’t possess me, don’t impress me

Just upset my mind

Can’t instruct me or conduct me

Just use up my time

Said the straight man to the late man

“Where have you been?”

I’ve been here and I’ve been there

And I’ve been in between



De opname is van 1968