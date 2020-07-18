Het wordt wel weer eens tijd voor een countryrock zomerserie-aflevering, vindt u niet? Nr. XII, als dit countryrock is ben ik een reggaezanger… Maar toch, Loggins & Messina, en u krijgt er de Searchers in hun Wedergeboorte-nr.1-gedaante bij.
I’m thinking about when I was a sailor
Spent my time on the open seas
When we’d stay off the coast of Jamaica
I’d secretly steal ashore
The natives were waiting for
The boy with the lazy soul
To sing with the sailor
Vahevala, homeless sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Vahevala, homeless sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Every sailor sail away
Better be back on board by break of dawn
I’m thinking about the nights in Jamaica
Pretty girls getting here and there
Stole a keg and now I’m drunk as a sailor
The captain he don’t know
Where Billy he done go
But I’m singing with native girls
The songs of a sailor
Vahevala, homeward sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Vahevala, homeward sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Every sailor sail away
Better be back on board by break of dawn
Every night in Jamaica I’d sing with the lady
And drink with the men till the morning appear
Healthy sunshine is fresh on my face
As the songs of the night puts the ring in my ear
Vahevala, homeless sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Vahevala, homeless sailor
Vahevala, homeward sail away
Every sailor sail away
Back on board by break of dawn
Vahevala, 1970
Searchers, 1972