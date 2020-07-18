Het wordt wel weer eens tijd voor een countryrock zomerserie-aflevering, vindt u niet? Nr. XII, als dit countryrock is ben ik een reggaezanger… Maar toch, Loggins & Messina, en u krijgt er de Searchers in hun Wedergeboorte-nr.1-gedaante bij.

I’m thinking about when I was a sailor

Spent my time on the open seas

When we’d stay off the coast of Jamaica

I’d secretly steal ashore

The natives were waiting for

The boy with the lazy soul

To sing with the sailor

Vahevala, homeless sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Vahevala, homeless sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Every sailor sail away

Better be back on board by break of dawn

I’m thinking about the nights in Jamaica

Pretty girls getting here and there

Stole a keg and now I’m drunk as a sailor

The captain he don’t know

Where Billy he done go

But I’m singing with native girls

The songs of a sailor

Vahevala, homeward sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Vahevala, homeward sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Every sailor sail away

Better be back on board by break of dawn

Every night in Jamaica I’d sing with the lady

And drink with the men till the morning appear

Healthy sunshine is fresh on my face

As the songs of the night puts the ring in my ear

Vahevala, homeless sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Vahevala, homeless sailor

Vahevala, homeward sail away

Every sailor sail away

Back on board by break of dawn



Vahevala, 1970



Searchers, 1972