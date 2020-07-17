Punkklassieker du jour: 1969

1969 was een jaar waarin de VS politiek en cultureel op zijn kop stond, maar voor de groep delinquente punks waar James Osterberg – alias Iggy Pop – toe behoorde was het gewoon meer van hetzelfde: werkloos of achter de lopende band, geen perspectief en nergens iets om de verveling te verdrijven. Het leven is klote en beter wordt het naar alle waarschijnlijkheid nooit.

Well it’s 1969 OK all across the USA

It’s another year for me and you

Another year with nothing to do

[Bridge]

Last year I was 21 I didn’t have a lot of fun

And now I’m gonna be 22 I say oh my and a boo-hoo

[Chorus]

It’s 1969 OK all across the USA

It’s another year for me and you

Another year with nothing to do

Another year with nothing to do

[Outro]

It’s 1969

1969 1969 1969 1969 baby

And it’s 1969 bayyyyyyybee

Baby, baby, baby

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By aurélien. – https://www.flickr.com/photos/28536568@N00/4572393187/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31659606