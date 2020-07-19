Perfecte popsong du jour: Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

De punkgolf maakte in 1977 korte metten met een heleboel pretentieuze bagger. Helaas werd daarbij soms met het badwater óók het kind weggegooid. Naar ELO kon je na 1977 met goed fatsoen niet meer luisteren en dat is jammer want Jeff Lynne is verantwoordelijk voor enkele popjuweeltjes. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head, over een man die uit zijn dodelijk saaie baan als bankier vlucht in een zelf gecreëerde fantasiewereld is één van zijn mooiste.
[Verse 1]
Midnight on the water
I saw the ocean’s daughter
Walking on a wave she came
Staring as she called my name
[Chorus]
And I can’t get it out of my head
No, I can’t get it out of my head
Now my old world is gone for dead
‘Cause I can’t get it out of my head
[Verse 2]
Breakdown on the shoreline
Can’t move, it’s an ebb tide
Morning don’t get here ‘till night
Searching for her silver light
[Chorus]
And I can’t get it out of my head
No, I can’t get it out of my head
Now my old world is gone for dead
‘Cause I can’t get it out of my head, no no
[instrumental Bridge]
[Verse 3]
Bank job in the city
Robin Hood and William Tell and Ivanhoe and Lancelot, they don’t envy me
Sitting ‘till the sun goes down
In dreams the world keeps going round and round
[Chorus]
And I can’t get it out of my head
No, I can’t get it out of my head
Now my old world is gone for dead
‘Cause I can’t get it out of my head, no no
And I can’t get it out of my head
No, I can’t get it out of my head
Now my old world is gone for dead
‘Cause I can’t get it out of my head, no no
No, I can’t get it out of my head
No, I can’t get it out of my head
Now my old world is gone for dead
‘Cause I can’t get it out of my head, no no no no
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paul Carless – https://www.flickr.com/photos/paulcarless/4692947625/in/album-72157624258498320/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41794249