Laat mij je schuilplaats zijn

Countryrock lijkt vooral een jarenzeventigfenomeen, maar klopt dit? Ik moet zeggen dat ik mij moet inspannen me de bands of enkelingen die ik zelf in de jaren tachtig op de radio gedraaid heb te herinneren. Deze bijvoorbeeld, Lone Justice. Nr. XIII in de zomerserie
Well alright, you gave it all up for a dream
Fate proved unkind, to lock the door and leave no key
You’re unsure, well baby I’m scared too
When the world crushes you
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From a storm outside
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From the endless night
Disillusion has an edge so sharp
It tears at your soul and leaves a stain upon your heart
I need you, to wash mine clean
You’ve felt it too, and you need me
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From a storm outside
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From the endless night
Your struggle with darkness has left you blind
I’ll light the fire in your eyes
Your struggle with darkness has left you blind
I’ll light the fire in your eyes
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From a storm outside
Let me be your shelter, shelter
From the endless night
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Let me be your shelter, shelter
Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter
Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter
Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter
Shelter, 1985