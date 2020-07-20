Laat mij je schuilplaats zijn

Countryrock lijkt vooral een jarenzeventigfenomeen, maar klopt dit? Ik moet zeggen dat ik mij moet inspannen me de bands of enkelingen die ik zelf in de jaren tachtig op de radio gedraaid heb te herinneren. Deze bijvoorbeeld, Lone Justice. Nr. XIII in de zomerserie

Well alright, you gave it all up for a dream

Fate proved unkind, to lock the door and leave no key

You’re unsure, well baby I’m scared too

When the world crushes you

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From a storm outside

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From the endless night

Disillusion has an edge so sharp

It tears at your soul and leaves a stain upon your heart

I need you, to wash mine clean

You’ve felt it too, and you need me

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From a storm outside

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From the endless night

Your struggle with darkness has left you blind

I’ll light the fire in your eyes

Your struggle with darkness has left you blind

I’ll light the fire in your eyes

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From a storm outside

Let me be your shelter, shelter

From the endless night

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Let me be your shelter, shelter

Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter

Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter

Shelter, shelter, shelter, shelter



Shelter, 1985