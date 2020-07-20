Skaklassiekers du jour: Gangsters/Al Capone

De eerste single van The Specials, een onverhulde aanval op voormalige manager Bernie Rhodes. Tijdens een tournee in Frankrijk werden de leden van The Specials verantwoordelijk gehouden voor de schade die een andere band in een hotel had aangericht. Uiteindelijk kwam de politie er aan te pas en kregen de jongens hun spullen pas terug nadat ze de schade uit eigen zak hadden vergoed. De song is gebaseerd op een sample van Prince Buster’s Al Capone.
(Bernie Rhodes knows. Don’t argue!)
Why must you record my phone calls?
Are you planning a bootleg LP?
Said you’d been threatened by gangsters
Now it’s you that’s threatening me
Can’t fight corruption with con tricks
They use the law to commit crime
I dread to think what the future’ll bring
When we’re living in gangster times
(Don’t call me Scarface!)
Don’t interrupt while I’m talking
Or they’ll confiscate all your guitars
Catch 22 says if I sing the truth
They won’t make me an overnight star
Don’t offer us legal protection
They use the law to commit crime
I dread to think what the future’ll bring
When we’re living in real gangster times
(Bernie Rhodes knows. Don’t argue!)
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By wonker – https://www.flickr.com/photos/wonker/3510903187/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7323091