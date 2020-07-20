Skaklassiekers du jour: Gangsters/Al Capone

De eerste single van The Specials, een onverhulde aanval op voormalige manager Bernie Rhodes. Tijdens een tournee in Frankrijk werden de leden van The Specials verantwoordelijk gehouden voor de schade die een andere band in een hotel had aangericht. Uiteindelijk kwam de politie er aan te pas en kregen de jongens hun spullen pas terug nadat ze de schade uit eigen zak hadden vergoed. De song is gebaseerd op een sample van Prince Buster’s Al Capone.

(Bernie Rhodes knows. Don’t argue!)

Why must you record my phone calls?

Are you planning a bootleg LP?

Said you’d been threatened by gangsters

Now it’s you that’s threatening me

Can’t fight corruption with con tricks

They use the law to commit crime

I dread to think what the future’ll bring

When we’re living in gangster times

(Don’t call me Scarface!)

Don’t interrupt while I’m talking

Or they’ll confiscate all your guitars

Catch 22 says if I sing the truth

They won’t make me an overnight star

Don’t offer us legal protection

They use the law to commit crime

I dread to think what the future’ll bring

When we’re living in real gangster times

(Bernie Rhodes knows. Don’t argue!)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By wonker – https://www.flickr.com/photos/wonker/3510903187/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7323091