We kunnen een droom met liefde bouwen

Dit lied van dierbare Laura Nyro schoot mij te binnen toen ik de beelden zag van demonstranten in Portland Oregon, die een beetje moeizaam “We shall overcome” aanhieven.
Ruim vijftig jaar later. De “king” in de tekst kijkt van elders naar de Glory River. En de twee jonge broers?
Come on, people, come on, children
Come on down to the Glory River
Gonna wash you up and wash you down
Gonna lay the devil down, gonna lay that devil down
Come on, people, come on, children
There’s a King at the Glory River
And the precious King, he loved the people to sing
Babes in the blinking sun sang “We Shall Overcome”
I got fury in my soul, fury’s gonna take me to the glory goal
In my mind I can’t study war no more
Save the people
Save the children
Save the country, save the country
Come on, people, come on, children
Come on down to the Glory River
Gonna wash you up and wash you down
Gonna lay the devil down, gonna lay that devil down
Come on, people, sons and mothers
Keep the dream of the two young brothers
Take that dream and ride that dove
We can build a dream with love, I know
We can build a dream with love (I know)
We can build a dream with love, I know
We can build a dream with love (I know)
We can build a dream with love, I know
We can build a dream with love (I know)
I got fury in my soul, fury’s gonna take me to the glory goal
In my mind I can’t study war no more
Save the people
Save the children
Save the country, save the country, save the country now
Save the country, 1968
De eerste cover door George Duke, instrumentaal, 1969
De hitversie van de Fifth Dimension, 1970
