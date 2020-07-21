We kunnen een droom met liefde bouwen

Dit lied van dierbare Laura Nyro schoot mij te binnen toen ik de beelden zag van demonstranten in Portland Oregon, die een beetje moeizaam “We shall overcome” aanhieven.

Ruim vijftig jaar later. De “king” in de tekst kijkt van elders naar de Glory River. En de twee jonge broers?

Come on, people, come on, children

Come on down to the Glory River

Gonna wash you up and wash you down

Gonna lay the devil down, gonna lay that devil down

Come on, people, come on, children

There’s a King at the Glory River

And the precious King, he loved the people to sing

Babes in the blinking sun sang “We Shall Overcome”

I got fury in my soul, fury’s gonna take me to the glory goal

In my mind I can’t study war no more

Save the people

Save the children

Save the country, save the country

Come on, people, come on, children

Come on down to the Glory River

Gonna wash you up and wash you down

Gonna lay the devil down, gonna lay that devil down

Come on, people, sons and mothers

Keep the dream of the two young brothers

Take that dream and ride that dove

We can build a dream with love, I know

We can build a dream with love (I know)

We can build a dream with love, I know

We can build a dream with love (I know)

We can build a dream with love, I know

We can build a dream with love (I know)

I got fury in my soul, fury’s gonna take me to the glory goal

In my mind I can’t study war no more

Save the people

Save the children

Save the country, save the country, save the country now



Save the country, 1968



De eerste cover door George Duke, instrumentaal, 1969



De hitversie van de Fifth Dimension, 1970

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22667756