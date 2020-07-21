Popsong du jour: Solsbury Hill

Je associeert de voormalige leadzanger van Genesis misschien niet meteen met ‘pop’, maar Solsbury Hill is een bijna perfecte popsong. Alleen de wat ongebruikelijke 7/4 maat verwijst nog naar Gabriel’s verleden als progrocker.

Gabriel schreef de song kort na zijn vertrek uit Genesis, nadat hij gemediteerd had op Little Solsbury Hill in Somerset – wat dan misschien wél weer wat pretentieus is. Gabriel had het idee met Genesis op een doodlopende weg te zijn beland: “Because when I left Genesis, I just wanted to be out of the music business. I felt like I was just in the machinery. We knew what we were going to be doing in 18 months or two years ahead. I just did not enjoy that”. De beslissing was niet eenvoudig: de relatie met de andere leden van de band was naar verluid prima en Genesis stond naast Yes en EL&P aan de top van de progrockpiramide. Solsbury Hill is Gabriel’s poging in het reine te komen met de beslissing Genesis te verlaten: To keep in silence I resigned/My friends would think I was a nut/Turning water into wine/Open doors would soon be shut/So I went from day to day/Though my life was in a rut/’Til I thought of what I’d say/Which connection I should cut.

Climbing up on Solsbury Hill

I could see the city light

Wind was blowing, time stood still

Eagle flew out of the night

He was something to observe

Came in close, I heard a voice

Standing stretching every nerve

Had to listen, had no choice

[Chorus 1]

I did not believe the information

I just had to trust imagination

My heart going boom boom boom

“Son,” he said

“Grab your things, I’ve come to take you home”

[Verse 2]

To keep in silence I resigned

My friends would think I was a nut

Turning water into wine

Open doors would soon be shut

So I went from day to day

Though my life was in a rut

‘Til I thought of what I’d say

Which connection I should cut

[Chorus 2]

I was feeling part of the scenery

I walked right out of the machinery

My heart going boom boom boom

“Hey,” he said

“Grab your things, I’ve come to take you home”

Ay, back home

[Verse 3]

When illusion spin her net

I’m never where I want to be

And liberty she pirouette

When I think that I am free

Watched by empty silhouettes

Who close their eyes but still can see

No one taught them etiquette

I will show another me

[Chorus 3]

Today I don’t need a replacement

I’ll tell them what the smile on my face meant

My heart going boom boom boom

“Hey” I said

“You can keep my things, they’ve come to take me home”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Solsbury Hill – By Iain Macaulay, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9312652

