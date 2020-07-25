Bluesklassieker du jour: Big Eyed Beans From Venus

Waarin Don van Vliet – alias Captain Beefheart – zich richt tot de bewoners van Venus, volgens de Captain bonen met grote ogen. Of – prozaïscher – tot gitarist Zoot Horn Rollo (Bill Harkleroad), de broodmagere (skinny as a beanpole) gitarist van de Magic Band. Rollo was allesbehalve gelukkig met de wijze waarop Van Vliet zich de royalties voor de songs van de band toe-eigende en dreigde meermaals de Magic Band te verlaten (Big eyed beans from Venus,/Don’t let anything get in between us). De oproep was vergeefs: in 1974 gaf Harkleroad er de brui aan en verliet hij de band. Mooiste moment: Mister Zoot Horn Rollo, hit that long lunar note, and let it float.

Distant cousins, there’s a limited supply.

And we’re down to the dozens, and this is why:

Big Eyed Beans from Venus! Oh my, oh my.

Boys and girls,

Earth people around the circle,

Mixtures of man alive.

Big eyed beans from Venus,

Don’t let anything get in between us.

Beam in on me baby,

and we’ll beam together

I know we always been together,

but there’s more.

Mister Zoot Horn Rollo, hit that long lunar note,

and let it float.

Men let your wallets flop out,

and women open your purses,

Cause a man or a woman without a big eyed bean from Venus

Is suffering with the worstest of curses

Yeah, you’re suffering, with the worstest of curses.

Put ’em out in the sun, and when the night come

You don’t have to go out and get ’em

They’ll glow with you

They’ll go with you

They’ll show with you

Ain’t no losers

Cause they’re on the right track

Cause they’re on the right track

You can be on the right track, woman,

Of course, of course

Ain’t no SNAFU, no fol-de-rol

Check these out, Big eyed beans from Venus

Oh, let a few out, let ’em pass in between us

Distant cousins, there’s a limited supply.

And we’re down to the dozens, and this is why…

Don’t let anything get in between us!

Big eyed beans from Venus

Big eyed beans from Venus.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alastair Thompson – https://www.flickr.com/photos/at-photos/3333654270/, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7401812