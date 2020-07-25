Bluesklassieker du jour: Big Eyed Beans From Venus

Waarin Don van Vliet – alias Captain Beefheart – zich richt tot de bewoners van Venus, volgens de Captain bonen met grote ogen. Of – prozaïscher – tot gitarist Zoot Horn Rollo (Bill Harkleroad), de broodmagere (skinny as a beanpole) gitarist van de Magic Band. Rollo was allesbehalve gelukkig met de wijze waarop Van Vliet zich de royalties voor de songs van de band toe-eigende en dreigde meermaals de Magic Band te verlaten (Big eyed beans from Venus,/Don’t let anything get in between us). De oproep was vergeefs: in 1974 gaf Harkleroad er de brui aan en verliet hij de band. Mooiste moment: Mister Zoot Horn Rollo, hit that long lunar note, and let it float.
Distant cousins, there’s a limited supply.
And we’re down to the dozens, and this is why:
Big Eyed Beans from Venus! Oh my, oh my.
Boys and girls,
Earth people around the circle,
Mixtures of man alive.
Big eyed beans from Venus,
Don’t let anything get in between us.
Beam in on me baby,
and we’ll beam together
I know we always been together,
but there’s more.
Mister Zoot Horn Rollo, hit that long lunar note,
and let it float.
Men let your wallets flop out,
and women open your purses,
Cause a man or a woman without a big eyed bean from Venus
Is suffering with the worstest of curses
Yeah, you’re suffering, with the worstest of curses.
Put ’em out in the sun, and when the night come
You don’t have to go out and get ’em
They’ll glow with you
They’ll go with you
They’ll show with you
Ain’t no losers
Cause they’re on the right track
Cause they’re on the right track
You can be on the right track, woman,
Of course, of course
Ain’t no SNAFU, no fol-de-rol
Check these out, Big eyed beans from Venus
Oh, let a few out, let ’em pass in between us
Distant cousins, there’s a limited supply.
And we’re down to the dozens, and this is why…
Don’t let anything get in between us!
Big eyed beans from Venus
Big eyed beans from Venus.
