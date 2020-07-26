Bluesklassieker du jour: Little Red Rooster

Willie Dixon’s bekendste song, met dank aan de Rolling Stones die de versie van de Wolfman bijna noot voor noot kopieerden en er een nummer 1 hit mee scoorden. De versie van Howlin’ Wolf blijft natuurlijk de beste, iets dat Keith Richards als eerste toe zal geven. De Stones namen de song op als eerbetoon aan zwarte bluesartiesten en hadden nooit verwacht er een grote hit mee te scoren. Richards: “We must have been wearing brass balls that day, when we decided to put that out as a single. I think we just thought it was our job to pay back, to give them what they’ve given us. They’ve given us the music and the friendship, and let’s stand up, be men, and give them a blues, and it went to #1. Mr. Howlin’ Wolf, he didn’t mind at all. It was maybe a moment of bravado, in retrospect, but it worked. We have been blessed by the music that we listened to, and let’s see if we can actually spin it back around and make American white kids listen to Little Red Rooster. You had it all the time, pal, you know. You just didn’t listen”.
Well, I got a little red rooster
Too lazy to crow ‘fore day
Well, I got a little red rooster
Too lazy to crow ‘fore day
Keep everything in the barnyard
Upset in every way
Well, the dogs begin to bark
Hound begin to howl
Well, the dogs begin to bark
Hound begin to howl
Oh, watch out, strange kin people
Little red rooster is on the prowl
Oh, if you see my little red rooster
Please drive him home
Well, if you see my little red rooster
Please drive him home
There ain’t no peace in the barnyard
Since the little red rooster been gone
I got a little red rooster
Too lazy to crow ‘fore day
Oh, I got a little red rooster
Too lazy to crow ‘fore day
Keep everything in the barnyard
Upset in every way
