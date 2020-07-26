Bluesklassieker du jour: Little Red Rooster

Willie Dixon’s bekendste song, met dank aan de Rolling Stones die de versie van de Wolfman bijna noot voor noot kopieerden en er een nummer 1 hit mee scoorden. De versie van Howlin’ Wolf blijft natuurlijk de beste, iets dat Keith Richards als eerste toe zal geven. De Stones namen de song op als eerbetoon aan zwarte bluesartiesten en hadden nooit verwacht er een grote hit mee te scoren. Richards: “We must have been wearing brass balls that day, when we decided to put that out as a single. I think we just thought it was our job to pay back, to give them what they’ve given us. They’ve given us the music and the friendship, and let’s stand up, be men, and give them a blues, and it went to #1. Mr. Howlin’ Wolf, he didn’t mind at all. It was maybe a moment of bravado, in retrospect, but it worked. We have been blessed by the music that we listened to, and let’s see if we can actually spin it back around and make American white kids listen to Little Red Rooster. You had it all the time, pal, you know. You just didn’t listen”.

Well, I got a little red rooster

Too lazy to crow ‘fore day

Well, I got a little red rooster

Too lazy to crow ‘fore day

Keep everything in the barnyard

Upset in every way

Well, the dogs begin to bark

Hound begin to howl

Well, the dogs begin to bark

Hound begin to howl

Oh, watch out, strange kin people

Little red rooster is on the prowl

Oh, if you see my little red rooster

Please drive him home

Well, if you see my little red rooster

Please drive him home

There ain’t no peace in the barnyard

Since the little red rooster been gone

I got a little red rooster

Too lazy to crow ‘fore day

Oh, I got a little red rooster

Too lazy to crow ‘fore day

Keep everything in the barnyard

Upset in every way

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32820605