Geboren achterin de bus

In het kader van de countryrockzomerserie, aflevering XIV als ik het wel heb, de HIT van de Allman Brothers Band, met Dickey Betts als hoofdgitarist/zanger/schrijver ter vervanging van Duane Allman.
Refrein:
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can
And when it’s time for leavin’, I hope you’ll understand
That I was born a ramblin’ man
Well, my father was a gambler down in Georgia
And he wound up on the wrong end of gun
And I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus
Rollin’ down Highway 41
All right!
I’m on my way to New Orleans this mornin’
Leaving out of Nashville, Tennessee
They’re always having a good time down on the bayou
Lord, and Delta women think the world of me
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Ramblin’ man, live at Hofstra University NY, 1972
De studioversie, op lp 1971, op single 1973