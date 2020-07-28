Geboren achterin de bus

Arnold J. van der Kluft

In het kader van de countryrockzomerserie, aflevering XIV als ik het wel heb, de HIT van de Allman Brothers Band, met Dickey Betts als hoofdgitarist/zanger/schrijver ter vervanging van Duane Allman.

Refrein:

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can
And when it’s time for leavin’, I hope you’ll understand
That I was born a ramblin’ man

Well, my father was a gambler down in Georgia
And he wound up on the wrong end of gun
And I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus
Rollin’ down Highway 41

[Refrein]

All right!

I’m on my way to New Orleans this mornin’
Leaving out of Nashville, Tennessee
They’re always having a good time down on the bayou
Lord, and Delta women think the world of me

[Refrein]

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man
Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man


Ramblin’ man, live at Hofstra University NY, 1972


De studioversie, op lp 1971, op single 1973

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben