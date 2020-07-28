Geboren achterin de bus

In het kader van de countryrockzomerserie, aflevering XIV als ik het wel heb, de HIT van de Allman Brothers Band, met Dickey Betts als hoofdgitarist/zanger/schrijver ter vervanging van Duane Allman.

Refrein:

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man

Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can

And when it’s time for leavin’, I hope you’ll understand

That I was born a ramblin’ man

Well, my father was a gambler down in Georgia

And he wound up on the wrong end of gun

And I was born in the back seat of a Greyhound bus

Rollin’ down Highway 41

[Refrein]

All right!

I’m on my way to New Orleans this mornin’

Leaving out of Nashville, Tennessee

They’re always having a good time down on the bayou

Lord, and Delta women think the world of me

[Refrein]

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man

Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man



Ramblin’ man, live at Hofstra University NY, 1972



De studioversie, op lp 1971, op single 1973