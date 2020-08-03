We nemen je mee van hier naar de hel

Even zin in een danshaldingetje. Het officiële filmpje is opgenomen op Jamaica, tot mijn verrassing. Zing en dans mee.
Wee Rule
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the dance
In a brand-new fashion
In a dance hall style we rule
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the world the dance
In a brand-new fashion
In a dance hall style we rule
The bass drum is hitting out a hardcore beat
Don’t bother even moving
Stay right in your seat
The captivating Mike Controller evaluating your act
Je suis T.Y. Tim
Now how do you like that?
With my ball point pen I write out my show
Drive around in a taxi
Every place that I go
Eat neat
Got a seat ‘cause they know me every town
And my sexy reputation won’t let me down
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the dance
…
Def ears on the floor give me what you got
Total S. my control
I’m taking this hot
You say I give away my tales
No grief
Why do you try to run that
He or me?
‘Cause one of these days you’re hitting hard to shell
We’re gonna take you from here to hell
Outside you’ll freeze
You’ll remember this heat
You tell those lies and why do you cheat
We just take the best
Don’t ask a dilemma
This isn’t a game
It just gets better
We show you
Yeah
We show you you that it’s no good
If you can’t take that you can kiss my boat
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the dance
…
I saw you sleeping on a station on a dredgy wood bench
I saw you turned away
Embarrassed
Started swearing in French
‘Fou le Camp’ you started saying
But you just didn’t know
That I passed exams in French about one year ago
And this beat
This beat is mine
This beat
This beat is mine
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
We rule the dance hall
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the dance
…
Wee rule
Wee papa rule the dance.
Wee rule, Wee Papa Girl Rappers, 1988
Wee Papa is een “verschrijving” van Oui, papa.