We nemen je mee van hier naar de hel

Even zin in een danshaldingetje. Het officiële filmpje is opgenomen op Jamaica, tot mijn verrassing. Zing en dans mee.

Wee Rule

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the dance

In a brand-new fashion

In a dance hall style we rule

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the world the dance

In a brand-new fashion

In a dance hall style we rule

The bass drum is hitting out a hardcore beat

Don’t bother even moving

Stay right in your seat

The captivating Mike Controller evaluating your act

Je suis T.Y. Tim

Now how do you like that?

With my ball point pen I write out my show

Drive around in a taxi

Every place that I go

Eat neat

Got a seat ‘cause they know me every town

And my sexy reputation won’t let me down

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the dance

…

Def ears on the floor give me what you got

Total S. my control

I’m taking this hot

You say I give away my tales

No grief

Why do you try to run that

He or me?

‘Cause one of these days you’re hitting hard to shell

We’re gonna take you from here to hell

Outside you’ll freeze

You’ll remember this heat

You tell those lies and why do you cheat

We just take the best

Don’t ask a dilemma

This isn’t a game

It just gets better

We show you

Yeah

We show you you that it’s no good

If you can’t take that you can kiss my boat

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the dance

…

I saw you sleeping on a station on a dredgy wood bench

I saw you turned away

Embarrassed

Started swearing in French

‘Fou le Camp’ you started saying

But you just didn’t know

That I passed exams in French about one year ago

And this beat

This beat is mine

This beat

This beat is mine

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

We rule the dance hall

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the dance

…

Wee rule

Wee papa rule the dance.



Wee rule, Wee Papa Girl Rappers, 1988

Wee Papa is een “verschrijving” van Oui, papa.