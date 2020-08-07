Je eindigt waar je bent begonnen

Cat Stevens met een lied dat verwijst naar meditatie over de dood. Hij is lang niet altijd het zonnetje in huis maar dat is ook niet wat we nodig hebben op dit ogenblik.
Oh I’m on my way, I know I am
Somewhere not so far from here
All I know is all I feel right now
I feel the power growing in my hair
Sitting on my own, not by myself
Everybody’s here with me
I don’t need to touch your face to know
And I don’t need to use my eyes to see
I keep on wondering if I sleep too long
Will I always wake up the same or so?
I keep on wondering if I sleep too long
Will I even wake up again or something?
Oh I’m on my way, I know I am
But times there were when thought not
Bleeding half my soul in bad company
I thank the moon I had the strength to stop
I’m not making love to anyone’s wishes
Only for that guide I see
‘Cause when I’m dead and lowered low in my grave
That’s gonna be the only thing that’s left of me
And if I make it to the waterside
Will I even find me a boat or so?
And I if I make it to the waterside
I’ll be sure to write you a note or something
Oh I’m on my way, I know I am
Somewhere not so far from here
All I know is all I feel right now
I feel the power growing in my hair
Oh life is like a maze of doors
And they all open from the side you’re on
Just keep on pushing hard boy, try as you may
You’re going to wind up where you started from
You’re going to wind up where you started from.
Sitting, 1972