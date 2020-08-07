Je eindigt waar je bent begonnen

Cat Stevens met een lied dat verwijst naar meditatie over de dood. Hij is lang niet altijd het zonnetje in huis maar dat is ook niet wat we nodig hebben op dit ogenblik.

Oh I’m on my way, I know I am

Somewhere not so far from here

All I know is all I feel right now

I feel the power growing in my hair

Sitting on my own, not by myself

Everybody’s here with me

I don’t need to touch your face to know

And I don’t need to use my eyes to see

I keep on wondering if I sleep too long

Will I always wake up the same or so?

I keep on wondering if I sleep too long

Will I even wake up again or something?

Oh I’m on my way, I know I am

But times there were when thought not

Bleeding half my soul in bad company

I thank the moon I had the strength to stop

I’m not making love to anyone’s wishes

Only for that guide I see

‘Cause when I’m dead and lowered low in my grave

That’s gonna be the only thing that’s left of me

And if I make it to the waterside

Will I even find me a boat or so?

And I if I make it to the waterside

I’ll be sure to write you a note or something

Oh I’m on my way, I know I am

Somewhere not so far from here

All I know is all I feel right now

I feel the power growing in my hair

Oh life is like a maze of doors

And they all open from the side you’re on

Just keep on pushing hard boy, try as you may

You’re going to wind up where you started from

You’re going to wind up where you started from.



Sitting, 1972