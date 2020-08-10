De nachten van weleer die ik met je doorbracht

Bonnie Raitt moet ik wel alles vergeven, dus ook deze – die mooi als afsluiter van de zomerserie van countryrockklassiekers kan tellen (het is veel te heet).

U kent dit van iemand anders met een andere tekst. Of niet.

Darlin’, I’m feeling pretty lonesome

I’d call you on the phone some

But I don’t have dime

Darlin’, you’re so far behind me

Tomorrow is gonna find me

Further down the line

Take a piece of paper

A pencil in my hand

I’m gonna write

Darlin’, I know I feel the cold nights

Thinking of the old nights

Spent alone with you

Darlin’, tears are in my eyes now

Know that I should try now

To make it back to you

Darlin’, I love you more than ever

I wish we were together

Darlin’ mine

Darlin’, I’m feeling pretty lonesome

I’d call you on the phone some

But I don’t have a dime

Darlin’, you’re so far behind me

Tomorrow’s gonna find me

Further down the line

Darlin’, tears are in my eyes (oh, in my eyes)

You that I should try now (I should try to make it back to you)

To make it back to you



>Darlin’, 1980