De nachten van weleer die ik met je doorbracht

Bonnie Raitt moet ik wel alles vergeven, dus ook deze – die mooi als afsluiter van de zomerserie van countryrockklassiekers kan tellen (het is veel te heet).
U kent dit van iemand anders met een andere tekst. Of niet.
Darlin’, I’m feeling pretty lonesome
I’d call you on the phone some
But I don’t have dime
Darlin’, you’re so far behind me
Tomorrow is gonna find me
Further down the line
Take a piece of paper
A pencil in my hand
I’m gonna write
Darlin’, I know I feel the cold nights
Thinking of the old nights
Spent alone with you
Darlin’, tears are in my eyes now
Know that I should try now
To make it back to you
Darlin’, I love you more than ever
I wish we were together
Darlin’ mine
Darlin’, I’m feeling pretty lonesome
I’d call you on the phone some
But I don’t have a dime
Darlin’, you’re so far behind me
Tomorrow’s gonna find me
Further down the line
Darlin’, tears are in my eyes (oh, in my eyes)
You that I should try now (I should try to make it back to you)
To make it back to you
>Darlin’, 1980