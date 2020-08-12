Afkoelingsklassieker du jour: White Winter Hymnal

Ja, de song is al eens eerder voorbij gekomen, maar een lied over sneeuw en vorst is precies wat je als linkse activist nodig hebt nu zelfs de vliegen dood van het dak vallen. Waar het precies over gaat? Misschien over het meedogenloze verstrijken van de tijd en het onvermogen gebeurtenissen uit het verleden ongedaan te maken, wie zal het zeggen. Het belangrijkste is dat er sneeuw in voorkomt.

[Intro] I was following the, I was following the

I was following the, I was following the

I was following the, I was following the

I was following the, I was following the

[Chorus]

I was following the pack, all swallowed in their coats

With scarves of red tied ‘round their throats

To keep their little heads from fallin’ in the snow

And I turned ‘round and there you go

And, Michael, you would fall and turn the white snow

Red as strawberries in the summertime

[Chorus]

I was following the pack, all swallowed in their coats

With scarves of red tied ‘round their throats

To keep their little heads from fallin’ in the snow

And I turned ‘round and there you go

And, Michael, you would fall and turn the white snow

Red as strawberries in the summertime

[Chorus]

I was following the pack, all swallowed in their coats

With scarves of red tied ‘round their throats

To keep their little heads from fallin’ in the snow

And I turned ‘round and there you go

And, Michael, you would fall and turn the white snow

Red as strawberries in the summertime

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Danishdrummer – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5386240