Countryrockklassieker du jour: Lodi

Lodi is een vriendelijk provinciestadje in Californië, ter grootte van Emmen. John Fogerty was nog nooit in Lodi geweest, maar vond de naam wel cool klinken. Toen hij een song wilde schrijven over het lot van een derderangs country-artiest, kwam de naam weer bovendrijven:“The first time I ever heard the word ‘Lodi,’ I thought it was the coolest sounding name, so I saved it for the longest time. So I sat down and wrote about being on the road, being a musician — not the happy, glamorous part. Rather, I projected myself ahead maybe 10 years, as a country musician singing that minor hit I had 10 years ago. There I was. I wasn’t in Los Angeles. I’m not even in Cucamonga. I’m way out in Lodi! The song went from ‘Lodi’ to ‘Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi, again,’ not a happy thought”.

Lodi mag door Fogerty dan worden afgeschilderd als een provinciaal gat waar je dood nog niet zou willen liggen, dat heeft de inwoners van het stadje er nooit van weerhouden Creedence op het schild te hijsen: “I tell them that all the time. It’s our claim to fame. We’re stuck in Lodi happily”.

[Verse 1]

Just about a year ago

I set out on the road

Seekin´ my fame and fortune

Lookin´ for a pot of gold

Things got bad and things got worse

I guess you know the tune

Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again

[Verse 2]

Rode in on the Greyhound

I´ll be walkin´ out if I go

I was just passin´ through

Must be seven months or more

Ran out of time and money

Looks like they took my friend

Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again

[Verse 3]

The man from the magazine

Said I was on my way

Somewhere I lost connections

Ran out of songs to play

I came into town a one night stand

Looks like my plans fell through

Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again

[Verse 4]

If I only had a dollar

For every song I´ve sung

And every time I had to play

While people sat there drunk

You know, I´d catch the next train

Back to where I live

Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again

Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again



Al Wilson, de zwarte zanger, bekend van The snake, covert het goed, 1969

