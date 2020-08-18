Belarus, op een haarbreedte van Tsjernobyl

In 1993 was Tsjernobyl het belangrijkste dat men in verband kon brengen met Belarus – net over de grens in Oekraïne maar de volle laag gekregen. Handig vergeten. De Levellers brengen het in herinnering.
Belaruse no longer feels the sun
But it’s under the skin of everyone
Belaruse forgotten by the blind
That is until the next time
Remember all your yesterdays
In the deep blue
Before the world came
And rested there on you
And if the sun and moon
Were both to doubt
Sure enough they’d both go out
When you can’t walk in your field
Feel water in your hands
You’ve been touched by the doubt of man
Remember all your yesterdays
In the deep blue
Before the world came
And rested there on you
Remember all your yesterdays
In the deep blue
Before the world came
And rested there on you
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Brian Marks – https://www.flickr.com/photos/beanmunster/222314543/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8950262