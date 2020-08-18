Belarus, op een haarbreedte van Tsjernobyl

In 1993 was Tsjernobyl het belangrijkste dat men in verband kon brengen met Belarus – net over de grens in Oekraïne maar de volle laag gekregen. Handig vergeten. De Levellers brengen het in herinnering.

Belaruse no longer feels the sun

But it’s under the skin of everyone

Belaruse forgotten by the blind

That is until the next time

Remember all your yesterdays

In the deep blue

Before the world came

And rested there on you

And if the sun and moon

Were both to doubt

Sure enough they’d both go out

When you can’t walk in your field

Feel water in your hands

You’ve been touched by the doubt of man

Remember all your yesterdays

In the deep blue

Before the world came

And rested there on you

Remember all your yesterdays

In the deep blue

Before the world came

And rested there on you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Brian Marks – https://www.flickr.com/photos/beanmunster/222314543/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8950262