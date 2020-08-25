Punkklassieker du jour: Kids On The Streets

Mensi’s eerbetoon aan alle working class kids op straat, of ze nou wit, zwart of geel zijn, punk, skin, of hippie. Het is misschien naïef, maar het is ook hartverwarmend. Van het derde album van de band, 2,000,000 Voices. Aanrader, alleen al omdat je elke song mee kunt brullen.
Kids on the street
Are the kids that you meet
Long haired short haired
Black and white
Kids on the street
Just kids that you meet
Know how to laugh
And they know how to cry
Just go on and on
They never die
‘Cause the kids on the street
Are the kids that you meet
I wish they all could have their say
And the world would change
From day to day
No more worries
Nothing but laughs
‘Cause the kids on the street
Are the kids that you meet
All you kids black and white
Together we are dynamite
Never wait a moment too long
Not tomorrow
Tomorrow is too long
‘Cause the kids on the street
Are the kids that you meet
‘Cause the kids on the street
Are the kids that you meet
We’re the Geordie kids (Geordie kids)
We’re the kids on the street
We’re the Belfast kids(Belfast kids)
We’re the kids that you meet
We’re the Birmingham kids (Birmingham kids)
We’re the kids on the street
We’re the Glasgow kids (Glasgow kids)
We’re the kids that you meet
