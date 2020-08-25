Punkklassieker du jour: Kids On The Streets

Mensi’s eerbetoon aan alle working class kids op straat, of ze nou wit, zwart of geel zijn, punk, skin, of hippie. Het is misschien naïef, maar het is ook hartverwarmend. Van het derde album van de band, 2,000,000 Voices . Aanrader, alleen al omdat je elke song mee kunt brullen.

Kids on the street

Are the kids that you meet

Long haired short haired

Black and white

Kids on the street

Just kids that you meet

Know how to laugh

And they know how to cry

Just go on and on

They never die

‘Cause the kids on the street

Are the kids that you meet

I wish they all could have their say

And the world would change

From day to day

No more worries

Nothing but laughs

‘Cause the kids on the street

Are the kids that you meet

All you kids black and white

Together we are dynamite

Never wait a moment too long

Not tomorrow

Tomorrow is too long

‘Cause the kids on the street

Are the kids that you meet

‘Cause the kids on the street

Are the kids that you meet

We’re the Geordie kids (Geordie kids)

We’re the kids on the street

We’re the Belfast kids(Belfast kids)

We’re the kids that you meet

We’re the Birmingham kids (Birmingham kids)

We’re the kids on the street

We’re the Glasgow kids (Glasgow kids)

We’re the kids that you meet

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37479444