Perfecte rocksong du jour: Walk On The Wild Side

Fantastische versie van Lou Reed’s klassieker Walk On The Wild Side, door Suzanne Vega. De song is terug te vinden op Vega’s binnenkort te verschijnen album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. De video is een cadeautje van Suzanne aan haar fans.

Walk on the Wild Side is een eerbetoon aan een aantal van Andy Warhol’s vrienden en ‘superstars’. Warhol’s atelier, The Factory, stond open voor iedereen met ‘kunstzinnige’ ambities, mits die ambities een beetje weird waren. Niet iedereen was even getalenteerd, maar het was een kleurrijk gezelschap en The Factory was gedurende enkele jaren het centrum van de New Yorker underground.

‘Holly’ is Holly Woodlawn, een transgender actrice die optrad in een aantal films van Warhol. Holly liep op 15-jarige leeftijd weg uit het ouderlijk huis in Florida met $67 dollar op zak. Uiteindelijk belandde ze in New York, waar ze op straat leefde totdat ze toevallig enkele vrienden van Warhol tegen het lijf liep. De rest is geschiedenis.

Candy Darling was ook al een transgender icoon. ‘Candy Says’ van de Velvet Underground is opgedragen aan Darling. Ze overleed in 1974 op 29-jarige leeftijd aan de ziekte van Hodgkin. Vermoedelijk liep ze de ziekte op na een tegenwoordig verboden hormoonbehandeling.

‘Little Joe’ is Joe Dallesandro. Reed kende hem niet persoonlijk, de tekst is dan ook gebaseerd op de personages die hij speelde in de films van Warhol (of eigenlijk van Paul Morrissey, Warhol regisseerde zijn laatste films niet meer zelf, maar trad op als ‘producer’). Dallesandro was hét sekssymbool van de Amerikaanse underground in de jaren ’60 en ’70. Wie oude foto’s van hem ziet begrijpt ook meteen waarom. De mythe wil dat het voor zowel vrouwen als mannen vrijwel onmogelijk was niet verliefd te worden op Dallesandro.

‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ was de bijnaam van Joe Campbell, naar het karakter dat hij speelde in My Hustler, een film van Andy Warhol uit 1965.

‘Jackie’ is Jackie Curtis, een drag queen die rondhing in The Factory. Curtis was een getalenteerde toneelschrijver en dichter, Robert de Niro maakte zijn debuut in een van haar toneelproducties. Ze overleed in 1985 aan een overdosis heroïne.

[Verse 1]

Holly came from Miami, FLA

Hitchhiked her way across the U.S.A

Plucked her eyebrows on the way

Shaved her legs and then he was a she

[Chorus]

She says, “Hey, babe, take a walk on the wild side”

Said, “Hey honey, take a walk on the wild side”

[Verse 2]

Candy came from out on the Island

In the backroom, she was everybody’s darling

But she never lost her head

Even when she was giving head

[Chorus]

She says, “Hey, babe, take a walk on the wild side”

Said, “Hey, babe, take a walk on the wild side”

[Refrain]

And the colored girls go doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, (doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, dooh)

[Verse 3]

Little Joe never once gave it away

Everybody had to pay and pay

A hustle here and a hustle there

New York City is the place where they said

[Chorus]

“Hey babe, take a walk on the wild side”

I said, “Hey Joe, take a walk on the wild side”

[Verse 4]

Sugar Plum Fairy came and hit the streets

Looking for soul food and a place to eat

Went to the Apollo

You should have seen him go, go, go

[Chorus]

They said, “Hey sugar, take a walk on the wild side”

I said, “Hey babe, take a walk on the wild side”

Alright, huh

[Verse 5]

Jackie is just speeding away

Thought she was James Dean for a day

Then I guess that she had to crash

Valium would have helped that bash

[Chorus]

She said, “Hey, babe, take a walk on the wild side”

I said, “Hey honey, take a walk on the wild side”

[Refrain]

And the colored girls say doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, (doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, dooh)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jack Mitchell, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15047586