Wandelen aan de wilde kant

Uit 1962, van de gelijknamige film, geschreven door Mack David, compositie Elmer Bernstein.

Er is geen verband met het nummer en de inhoud van de gelijknamige song van Lou Reed.

Sinner, hear what I’m sayin’

Sinner, you’ve been swingin’, not prayin’

One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun

The odds against goin’ to heaven, six-to-one

You walk on the wild side, the Devil is waitin’

He’s waitin’ to take your hand

You walk on the wild side, you’re walkin’ with Satan

Away from the Promised Land

One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun

The odds against going to heaven, six-to-one

You better cross over, you better walk humble or you’re gonna stumble

And Satan is waitin’ to take your hand

You walk on the wild side, you walk on the wild side

Away from the Promised Land

One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun

The odds against going to heaven, six-to-one

The odds against going to heaven six-to-one



Brook Benton

Je zou denken dat deze souljazzversie bij de film hoort, maar dat is niet het geval:



Jimmy Smith