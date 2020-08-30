Wandelen aan de wilde kant

Uit 1962, van de gelijknamige film, geschreven door Mack David, compositie Elmer Bernstein.
Er is geen verband met het nummer en de inhoud van de gelijknamige song van Lou Reed.
Sinner, hear what I’m sayin’
Sinner, you’ve been swingin’, not prayin’
One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun
The odds against goin’ to heaven, six-to-one
You walk on the wild side, the Devil is waitin’
He’s waitin’ to take your hand
You walk on the wild side, you’re walkin’ with Satan
Away from the Promised Land
One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun
The odds against going to heaven, six-to-one
You better cross over, you better walk humble or you’re gonna stumble
And Satan is waitin’ to take your hand
You walk on the wild side, you walk on the wild side
Away from the Promised Land
One day of prayin’ and six nights of fun
The odds against going to heaven, six-to-one
The odds against going to heaven six-to-one
Brook Benton
Je zou denken dat deze souljazzversie bij de film hoort, maar dat is niet het geval:
Jimmy Smith