Ik zie de regen

Herfst 1967. De zeezenders weggeveegd, op Caroline na maar daar moet betaald worden voor het draaien van actuele muziek die niet in de hitparade staat (het maakte het station het grootste deel van de dag in feite slecht beluisterbaar).

Het was het seizoen van KMOA, muziek Killed by the Marine Offenses Act. Psychedelica, daar wilde de BBC niet aan, ook al was John Peel dan wel een van de zeezenderjocks die wel aangenomen werd. Misschien aardig om wat van die KMOA’s voor dit naseizoen te selecteren, ik herinner mij zo gauw alleen deze geplaatst te hebben als behorende in die categorie.

Deze werd wel gedraaid op Caroline, maar zonder resultaat. Opgepikt door Veronica en een hit in Nederland, en tot mijn verbazing totaal niet in het VK. KMOA. Volgens Jimi Hendrix DE single van 1967.

Beautiful day I’d like to lie on the green lawn

The ducks are congregating round, round the lily pond

And the cows have all gone running home to put their coats on

Stay indoors, while it pours, till to-morrow

I see the rain again, I must complain again, why does the rain let me down

Will you try to make it sunny in the morning?

Five to ten, now it’s time for the weather

The sun will shine and in it’s time, get better

But it won’t last for long, clouds are spreading over London town

Stay indoors, while it pours, till to-morrow

I see the rain again, I’ll take the blame again, I see the rain lets you down

But I’m gonna make it sunny in the morning



I see the rain, The Marmalade

Een beetje nummer hoort gecoverd te worden en dat is dan ook gebeurd.



Susanna Hoffs & Matthew Sweet, 2006

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Charlie Llewellin from Austin, USA – susanna hoffs and matthew sweetUploaded by JohnnyMrNinja, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20055066