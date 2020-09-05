Alles of niets

Op een van de op roze papier vastgelegde Cahbox-100’s die ik dezer dagen teruggevonden heb staat in december 1965 op 83, gestegen van 89: All or nothing.

Misschien kent u een nummer met die naam van de Small faces, mar het gaat hier om Patti Lablle & the Bluebells.

I give you all I have, baby

But when you leave my arms I know

It’s to another lovers on to her

A-breaking my whole heart in two

Well, baby, I’m telling you

It’s all or nothing

Baby, it’s all or nothing

Nothing at all

If you want my kisses, baby

Ah, you better want them all the time

‘Cause from now on you’ll kiss no lips but mine

‘Cause all your cheating days are through

Can’t take no more, I’m telling you

It’s all or nothing

Baby, it’s all or nothing

Nothing at all

Can’t take this part time of loving

Baby, baby, I need all your loving

All or nothing

Baby, it’s all or nothing

Nothing at all, yeah, alright

All or nothing

Baby, you give all or nothing

Give it up, baby, alright

I don’t want you no more, alright

All