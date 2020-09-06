De sleutel tot liefde en vrees in je trillende hand

Tot mijn verrassing is deze hippiehymne nog niet langsgeweest in een toch ruim vijf jaar bestaande muziekrubriek. De aanleiding nu is de vondst van mijn gevonden optekeningen van de Cashbox top-100 van eind 1965.

De versie van We Five verschilt nogal van de latere hit van de Youngbloods (waarop ook de versie van de Dave Clark Five is gebaseerd). Deze vroege versie is rauw, bijna agressief op het einde – en de band was eigenlijk al uit elkaar toen in de hoogtijdagen van de folk hun versie van You were on my mind een hit werd.

Dit werd dus ook een hit daarna.

Love is but a song we sing

Fear’s the way we die

You can make the mountains ring

Or make the Angels cry

Though the bird is on the wing

You may not know why

Come on people now, smile on each other

Everybody get together

Try to love one another, right now

Some may come, and some may go

You will surely pass

When the one that left us here

Returns for us at last

We are but a moment’s sunlight

Fading in the grass

Come on people now, smile on each other

Everybody get together

Try to love one another, right now

Come on people now, smile on each other

Everybody get together

Try to love one another, right now

If you hear the song we sing

You will understand

You hold the key to love and fear

All in your trembling hand

Just one key unlocks them both

It’s there at your command

Come on people now, smile on each other

Everybody get together

Try to love one another, right now

Come on people now, smile on each other

Everybody get together

Try to love one another, right now

Try to love one another right now

Try to love one another right now

Try to love one another right now



Let’s get together, We Five, 1965

Andere al dan niet genoemde versies komen nog.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By A&M Records – Billboard, page 27, 14 May 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26927253