De sleutel tot liefde en vrees in je trillende hand

Tot mijn verrassing is deze hippiehymne nog niet langsgeweest in een toch ruim vijf jaar bestaande muziekrubriek. De aanleiding nu is de vondst van mijn gevonden optekeningen van de Cashbox top-100 van eind 1965.
De versie van We Five verschilt nogal van de latere hit van de Youngbloods (waarop ook de versie van de Dave Clark Five is gebaseerd). Deze vroege versie is rauw, bijna agressief op het einde – en de band was eigenlijk al uit elkaar toen in de hoogtijdagen van de folk hun versie van You were on my mind een hit werd.
Dit werd dus ook een hit daarna.
Love is but a song we sing
Fear’s the way we die
You can make the mountains ring
Or make the Angels cry
Though the bird is on the wing
You may not know why
Come on people now, smile on each other
Everybody get together
Try to love one another, right now
Some may come, and some may go
You will surely pass
When the one that left us here
Returns for us at last
We are but a moment’s sunlight
Fading in the grass
Come on people now, smile on each other
Everybody get together
Try to love one another, right now
Come on people now, smile on each other
Everybody get together
Try to love one another, right now
If you hear the song we sing
You will understand
You hold the key to love and fear
All in your trembling hand
Just one key unlocks them both
It’s there at your command
Come on people now, smile on each other
Everybody get together
Try to love one another, right now
Come on people now, smile on each other
Everybody get together
Try to love one another, right now
Try to love one another right now
Try to love one another right now
Try to love one another right now
Let’s get together, We Five, 1965
Andere al dan niet genoemde versies komen nog.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By A&M Records – Billboard, page 27, 14 May 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26927253