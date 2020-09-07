We zouden moeten samenkomen

Bob Andy, artiestennaam van Keith Anderson, de Bob van Bob & Marcia en mede-oprichter van de Paragons, is op 27 maart jongstleden overleden.

De in het algemeen niet genoemde single van Bob & Marcia is een cover van een nummer dat ook gedaan is door Delaney & Bonnie & Friends en de Flying Burrito Brothers. Dit is hoogstwaarschijnlijk het origineel:

We got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Try and understand each other

The time is come, it’s now or never

We must not wait until it’s gone

Gone, gone, gone, gone

Lately, it seems like every thing’s gone wrong

Misunderstandings about who’s right and who’s wrong

I don’t know if I can stand it

Why didn’t it work out, people

Worked out the way we planned it

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We got to get ourselves together

Try and understand each other

The time is come, it’s now or never

We must not wait until it’s gone

Gone, gone, gone, gone

So many things we’ve never talked about

We thought we had everything worked out

Can one man be right all the time?

This world is so confused, how could we be so blind?

We’ve got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We got to get ourselves together

Try and understand each other

We got to get ourselves together

Take some time and talk it over

We got to get ourselves together, yeah

Try and understand each other



We got to get ourselves together, Staple Singers, 1968



Bob & Marcia, 1970

De singles van Bob & Marcia vallen op door hun orkestrale begeleiding. Maar ze hebben ook ska of reggae op hun repertoire. Bijvoorbeeld:



Private number, ook 1970