We zouden moeten samenkomen

Bob Andy, artiestennaam van Keith Anderson, de Bob van Bob & Marcia en mede-oprichter van de Paragons, is op 27 maart jongstleden overleden.
De in het algemeen niet genoemde single van Bob & Marcia is een cover van een nummer dat ook gedaan is door Delaney & Bonnie & Friends en de Flying Burrito Brothers. Dit is hoogstwaarschijnlijk het origineel:
We got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Try and understand each other
The time is come, it’s now or never
We must not wait until it’s gone
Gone, gone, gone, gone
Lately, it seems like every thing’s gone wrong
Misunderstandings about who’s right and who’s wrong
I don’t know if I can stand it
Why didn’t it work out, people
Worked out the way we planned it
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We got to get ourselves together
Try and understand each other
The time is come, it’s now or never
We must not wait until it’s gone
Gone, gone, gone, gone
So many things we’ve never talked about
We thought we had everything worked out
Can one man be right all the time?
This world is so confused, how could we be so blind?
We’ve got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We got to get ourselves together
Try and understand each other
We got to get ourselves together
Take some time and talk it over
We got to get ourselves together, yeah
Try and understand each other
We got to get ourselves together, Staple Singers, 1968
Bob & Marcia, 1970
De singles van Bob & Marcia vallen op door hun orkestrale begeleiding. Maar ze hebben ook ska of reggae op hun repertoire. Bijvoorbeeld:
Private number, ook 1970