Zintuigen maken overuren

In het kader van gedwongen snuffelen in het verleden spring ik van de Cashbox-100 van ’65 naar Pinksteren ’82. RVZ hield een marathonuitzending, dus vierentwintig uur per dag. Pas op de avond van Tweede Pinksterdag kwamen er telefonische reacties. Dit nummer was de zogeheten pestplaat die ieder uur gedraaid werd dat weekeinde, heel toepasselijk als je eigenlijk dagenlang geen oog dichtdoet.
Een bak met cassettes met opnamen van die marathon explodeerde zojuist. Opmerkelijk.
Hey, hey, the clouds are whey
There’s straw for the donkeys
And the innocents can all sleep safely
All sleep safely
My, my, sun is pie
There’s fodder for the cannons
And the guilty ones can all sleep safely
All sleep safely
And all the world is football-shaped
It’s just for me to kick in space
And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste
And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to take this all in
I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime
Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime
Hey, hey, night fights day
There’s food for the thinkers
And the innocents can all live slowly
All live slowly
My, my, the sky will cry
Jewels for the thirsty
And the guilty ones can all die slowly
All die slowly
And all the world is biscuit-shaped
It’s just for me to feed my face
And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste
And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to take this all in
I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime
Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime
And birds might fall from black skies (Whoo-whoo)
And bullies might give you black eyes (Whoo-whoo)
And buses might skid on black ice (Whoo-whoo)
But to me they’re very, very beautiful (England’s glory)
Beautiful (A striking beauty)
And all the world is football-shaped
It’s just for me to kick in space
And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste
And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to take this all in
I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to tell the difference ‘tween the goods and crimes
Dirt and treasure
And there’s one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to take this all in
I’ve got one, two, three, four, five
Senses working overtime
Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime
Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime
Senses working overtime, XTC
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jean-Luc Ourlin – https://www.flickr.com/photos/jlacpo/5034883/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8478708