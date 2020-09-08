Zintuigen maken overuren

In het kader van gedwongen snuffelen in het verleden spring ik van de Cashbox-100 van ’65 naar Pinksteren ’82. RVZ hield een marathonuitzending, dus vierentwintig uur per dag. Pas op de avond van Tweede Pinksterdag kwamen er telefonische reacties. Dit nummer was de zogeheten pestplaat die ieder uur gedraaid werd dat weekeinde, heel toepasselijk als je eigenlijk dagenlang geen oog dichtdoet.

Een bak met cassettes met opnamen van die marathon explodeerde zojuist. Opmerkelijk.

Hey, hey, the clouds are whey

There’s straw for the donkeys

And the innocents can all sleep safely

All sleep safely

My, my, sun is pie

There’s fodder for the cannons

And the guilty ones can all sleep safely

All sleep safely

And all the world is football-shaped

It’s just for me to kick in space

And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste

And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to take this all in

I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime

Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime

Hey, hey, night fights day

There’s food for the thinkers

And the innocents can all live slowly

All live slowly

My, my, the sky will cry

Jewels for the thirsty

And the guilty ones can all die slowly

All die slowly

And all the world is biscuit-shaped

It’s just for me to feed my face

And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste

And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to take this all in

I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime

Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime

And birds might fall from black skies (Whoo-whoo)

And bullies might give you black eyes (Whoo-whoo)

And buses might skid on black ice (Whoo-whoo)

But to me they’re very, very beautiful (England’s glory)

Beautiful (A striking beauty)

And all the world is football-shaped

It’s just for me to kick in space

And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste

And I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to take this all in

I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to tell the difference ‘tween the goods and crimes

Dirt and treasure

And there’s one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to take this all in

I’ve got one, two, three, four, five

Senses working overtime

Trying to taste the difference ‘tween a lemon and a lime

Pain and pleasure, and the church bells softly chime



Senses working overtime, XTC

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jean-Luc Ourlin – https://www.flickr.com/photos/jlacpo/5034883/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8478708