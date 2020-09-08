Rockballade du jour: The Wind Cries Mary

Een van Hendrix’ mooiste ballades, geschreven naar aanleiding van een ruzie met zijn toenmalige vriendin Kathy Mary Etchingham. Etchingham herinnert zich niet waar de ruzie precies over ging, maar wél dat de keuken gesloopt werd (A broom is drearily sweeping/Up the broken pieces of yesterday’s life) en zij Jimi met een bakpan ko sloeg. Met de relatie kwam het daarna niet meer goed.
De studioversie is helaas niet beschikbaar, omdat Jimi’s familie uit geldwolven bestaat en alle filmpjes onmiddellijk van Youtube laat verwijderen. Muzikaal is er verder niks mis met deze versie, al is de cameraman
een volslagen idioot niet bijster snugger. Tijdens Jimi’s solo Noel Redding’s bas uitgebreid in beeld brengen? Really?
[Verse 1]
After all the jacks are in their boxes
And the clowns have all gone to bed
You can hear happiness staggering on down the street
Footprints dressed in red
And the wind whispers Mary
[Verse 2]
A broom is drearily sweeping
Up the broken pieces of yesterday’s life
Somewhere a queen is weeping
Somewhere a king has no wife
And the wind it cries Mary
[Guitar solo]
[Verse 3]
The traffic lights they turn blue tomorrow
And shine their emptiness down on my bed
The tiny island sags downstream
‘Cause the life they lived is dead
And the wind screams Mary
[Verse 4]
Will the wind ever remember
The names it has blown in the past?
And with its crutch, its old age, and its wisdom
It whispers no, this will be the last
And the wind cries Mary
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Original photographer unknown – e24.se, attributed to Scanpixtrelleborgsallehanda.se, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19443013