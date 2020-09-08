Rockballade du jour: The Wind Cries Mary

Een van Hendrix’ mooiste ballades, geschreven naar aanleiding van een ruzie met zijn toenmalige vriendin Kathy Mary Etchingham. Etchingham herinnert zich niet waar de ruzie precies over ging, maar wél dat de keuken gesloopt werd (A broom is drearily sweeping/Up the broken pieces of yesterday’s life) en zij Jimi met een bakpan ko sloeg. Met de relatie kwam het daarna niet meer goed.

De studioversie is helaas niet beschikbaar, omdat Jimi’s familie uit geldwolven bestaat en alle filmpjes onmiddellijk van Youtube laat verwijderen. Muzikaal is er verder niks mis met deze versie, al is de cameraman een volslagen idioot niet bijster snugger. Tijdens Jimi’s solo Noel Redding’s bas uitgebreid in beeld brengen? Really?

[Verse 1] After all the jacks are in their boxes

And the clowns have all gone to bed

You can hear happiness staggering on down the street

Footprints dressed in red

And the wind whispers Mary

[Verse 2]

A broom is drearily sweeping

Up the broken pieces of yesterday’s life

Somewhere a queen is weeping

Somewhere a king has no wife

And the wind it cries Mary

[Guitar solo]

[Verse 3]

The traffic lights they turn blue tomorrow

And shine their emptiness down on my bed

The tiny island sags downstream

‘Cause the life they lived is dead

And the wind screams Mary

[Verse 4]

Will the wind ever remember

The names it has blown in the past?

And with its crutch, its old age, and its wisdom

It whispers no, this will be the last

And the wind cries Mary

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Original photographer unknown – e24.se, attributed to Scanpixtrelleborgsallehanda.se, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19443013