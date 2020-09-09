Gitaarklassieker du jour: Memo From Turner

Jagger’s eerste solosingle, uit Nicholas Roeg’s Performance, een film waarin Jagger – heel verdienstelijk – de hoofdrol speelde. Eerdere versies van de song werden door de Stones al opgenomen in ’66 en in ’68, maar buiten Mick speelt op deze track geen enkele Stone mee. De track werd opgenomen in Los Angeles, in het vroege voorjaar van 1970. Het fantastische slidegitaarwerk is van Ry Cooder. De rap van Mick mag er overigens ook zijn.
Didn’t I see you down in San Antone
On a hot and dusty night?
We were eating eggs in Sammy’s
When the black man there drew his knife
Aw!!! you drowned that Jew in Rampton
As he washed his sleeveless shirt
You know, that Spanish speaking gentleman
The one that we all called “Kurt”
Come now, gentlemen
I know there’s some mistake
How forgetful I’m becoming
Now!!! you fixed your business straight
I remember you in Hemlock Road
In nineteen fifty-six
You’re a faggy little leather boy with
A smaller piece of stick
You’re a lashing
Smashing hunk of man;
Your sweat shines
Sweet and strong
Your organ’s working perfectly
But there’s a part
That’s not screwed on
Weren’t you at the Coke convention
Back in nineteen sixty-five
You’re the misbred
Grey executive
I’ve seen heavily advertised
You’re the great grey man
Whose daughter licks
Policemen’s buttons clean
You’re the man who squats behind
The man who works the soft machine
Come now, gentlemen
Your love is all I crave
You’ll still be in the circus
When I’m laughing
Laughing in my grave
When the old men do the fighting
And the young men all look on
And the young girls eat
Their mothers’ meat
From tubes of plasticon
Be wary please my gentle friends
Of all the skins you breed
They have a tasty habit
They eat the hands that bleed
So remember who you say you are
And keep your noses clean
Boys will be boys and play
With toys so be strong
With your beast
Oh!!! Rosie dear
Doncha think it’s queer
So stop me if you please
The baby’s dead
My lady said
You gentlemen
Why you all work for me!!!
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20859297