Gitaarklassieker du jour: Memo From Turner

Jagger’s eerste solosingle, uit Nicholas Roeg’s Performance, een film waarin Jagger – heel verdienstelijk – de hoofdrol speelde. Eerdere versies van de song werden door de Stones al opgenomen in ’66 en in ’68, maar buiten Mick speelt op deze track geen enkele Stone mee. De track werd opgenomen in Los Angeles, in het vroege voorjaar van 1970. Het fantastische slidegitaarwerk is van Ry Cooder. De rap van Mick mag er overigens ook zijn.

Didn’t I see you down in San Antone

On a hot and dusty night?

We were eating eggs in Sammy’s

When the black man there drew his knife

Aw!!! you drowned that Jew in Rampton

As he washed his sleeveless shirt

You know, that Spanish speaking gentleman

The one that we all called “Kurt”

Come now, gentlemen

I know there’s some mistake

How forgetful I’m becoming

Now!!! you fixed your business straight

I remember you in Hemlock Road

In nineteen fifty-six

You’re a faggy little leather boy with

A smaller piece of stick

You’re a lashing

Smashing hunk of man;

Your sweat shines

Sweet and strong

Your organ’s working perfectly

But there’s a part

That’s not screwed on

Weren’t you at the Coke convention

Back in nineteen sixty-five

You’re the misbred

Grey executive

I’ve seen heavily advertised

You’re the great grey man

Whose daughter licks

Policemen’s buttons clean

You’re the man who squats behind

The man who works the soft machine

Come now, gentlemen

Your love is all I crave

You’ll still be in the circus

When I’m laughing

Laughing in my grave

When the old men do the fighting

And the young men all look on

And the young girls eat

Their mothers’ meat

From tubes of plasticon

Be wary please my gentle friends

Of all the skins you breed

They have a tasty habit

They eat the hands that bleed

So remember who you say you are

And keep your noses clean

Boys will be boys and play

With toys so be strong

With your beast

Oh!!! Rosie dear

Doncha think it’s queer

So stop me if you please

The baby’s dead

My lady said

You gentlemen

Why you all work for me!!!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20859297