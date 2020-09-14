Liederen van verlossing. Toots Hibbert R.I.P.

11 september is bijgeschreven – als de sterfdag aan Het Virus, van Fred “Toots” Hibbert, die voor uitvinder van de reggae doorgaat.
Om een serie van muzieken van hem te starten eerst Redemption song, ja, die titel kent u, uit 1972.
I, I’ve been left waiting
You just keep on going
I got to pray with all my heart
While I sing redemption songs
I got to pray with all my heart
While I sing redemption songs
Jeremiah saw it
Mordecai saw it, oh yeah
Joshua talk it, talk it, talk
Moses preach it
He said, it’s just the word
That God speakest from my mouth
That hurts your heart
It’s just the word
That God speakest from my mouth
That hurts your heart
I, I’ve been left waiting
You just keep on going
I got to pray with all my heart
While I sing redemption songs
I got to pray with all my heart
While I sing redemption songs
Jeremiah saw it, uh
Mordecai saw it
Joshua talk it, talk it, talk
Moses preach it
He said, it’s just the word
That God speakest from my mouth
That hurts your heart
It’s just the word
That God speakest from my mouth
That hurts your heart