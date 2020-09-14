Liederen van verlossing. Toots Hibbert R.I.P.

11 september is bijgeschreven – als de sterfdag aan Het Virus, van Fred “Toots” Hibbert, die voor uitvinder van de reggae doorgaat.

Om een serie van muzieken van hem te starten eerst Redemption song, ja, die titel kent u, uit 1972.

I, I’ve been left waiting

You just keep on going

I got to pray with all my heart

While I sing redemption songs

I got to pray with all my heart

While I sing redemption songs

Jeremiah saw it

Mordecai saw it, oh yeah

Joshua talk it, talk it, talk

Moses preach it

He said, it’s just the word

That God speakest from my mouth

That hurts your heart

It’s just the word

That God speakest from my mouth

That hurts your heart

