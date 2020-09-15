Spiritual healing. Toots Hibbert R.I.P. deel 2

Een soort antwoord op Marvin Gaye’s Sexual healing [die komt nog wel eens], op mijn 12″ staat alleen Toots Hibbert vermeld als uitvoerende artiest, maar dat Sly & Robbie er op zijn minst aan meegewerkt hebben staat vast. En wie zijn de Maytals tenslotte?
What the world needs today
A little spiritual healing
And everyone’s got to say
It gives a good feeling
Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh yeah
Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Ooh yeah
Satisfy yourself and be a part of it
(Be a part of it, c’mon and be a part of it)
Reunite your love and be a part of me
Hear what I say
Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh yeah
Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Ooh yeah
Open your heart so wide
Let love come ‘round in here, believe me
If you have that love in your own life
Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine, yeah
Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh glory alleluia
Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Living in this world of today, we don’t love
It’s a waste of time
And if you have that love in your heart
You gotta give it to ‘em with the spiritual feeling
Oh yeah, yeah
Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh, glory alleluia
Spiritual heal, heal, healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Spiritual healing
So good, everybody
It gives a higher feeling
Way deep down inside
Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Spiritual healing
So good
1983