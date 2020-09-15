Spiritual healing. Toots Hibbert R.I.P. deel 2

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een soort antwoord op Marvin Gaye’s Sexual healing [die komt nog wel eens], op mijn 12″ staat alleen Toots Hibbert vermeld als uitvoerende artiest, maar dat Sly & Robbie er op zijn minst aan meegewerkt hebben staat vast. En wie zijn de Maytals tenslotte?

What the world needs today
A little spiritual healing
And everyone’s got to say
It gives a good feeling

Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh yeah

Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Ooh yeah

Satisfy yourself and be a part of it
(Be a part of it, c’mon and be a part of it)
Reunite your love and be a part of me
Hear what I say

Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh yeah

Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling
Ooh yeah

Open your heart so wide
Let love come ‘round in here, believe me
If you have that love in your own life
Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine, yeah

Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh glory alleluia

Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling

Living in this world of today, we don’t love
It’s a waste of time
And if you have that love in your heart
You gotta give it to ‘em with the spiritual feeling
Oh yeah, yeah

Spiritual healing
So good
It gives a higher feeling
Ooh, glory alleluia

Spiritual heal, heal, healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling

Spiritual healing
So good, everybody
It gives a higher feeling
Way deep down inside
Spiritual healing
So good, good, good
It’s good for your bad feeling

Spiritual healing
So good


1983

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben