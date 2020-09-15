Spiritual healing. Toots Hibbert R.I.P. deel 2

Een soort antwoord op Marvin Gaye’s Sexual healing [die komt nog wel eens], op mijn 12″ staat alleen Toots Hibbert vermeld als uitvoerende artiest, maar dat Sly & Robbie er op zijn minst aan meegewerkt hebben staat vast. En wie zijn de Maytals tenslotte?

What the world needs today

A little spiritual healing

And everyone’s got to say

It gives a good feeling

Spiritual healing

So good

It gives a higher feeling

Ooh yeah

Spiritual healing

So good, good, good

It’s good for your bad feeling

Ooh yeah

Satisfy yourself and be a part of it

(Be a part of it, c’mon and be a part of it)

Reunite your love and be a part of me

Hear what I say

Spiritual healing

So good

It gives a higher feeling

Ooh yeah

Spiritual healing

So good, good, good

It’s good for your bad feeling

Ooh yeah

Open your heart so wide

Let love come ‘round in here, believe me

If you have that love in your own life

Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine, yeah

Spiritual healing

So good

It gives a higher feeling

Ooh glory alleluia

Spiritual healing

So good, good, good

It’s good for your bad feeling

Living in this world of today, we don’t love

It’s a waste of time

And if you have that love in your heart

You gotta give it to ‘em with the spiritual feeling

Oh yeah, yeah

Spiritual healing

So good

It gives a higher feeling

Ooh, glory alleluia

Spiritual heal, heal, healing

So good, good, good

It’s good for your bad feeling

Spiritual healing

So good, everybody

It gives a higher feeling

Way deep down inside

Spiritual healing

So good, good, good

It’s good for your bad feeling

Spiritual healing

So good



1983