Metalklassieker du jour: N.I.B.

Heel lang is beweerd dat N.I.B. een afkorting zou zijn van ‘Nativity in Black’, een verwijzing naar de geboorte van de Antichrist, maar volgens tekstschrijver Geezer Butler is de tekst niet meer dan een grap over “Satan die verliefd wordt”. Geen van de leden van Black Sabbath had – en heeft – ook maar de minste belangstelling voor satanisme. Butler’s bassolo aan het begin van de song is klassiek.
[Verse 1]
Oh yeah
Some people say my love cannot be true
Please believe me, my love, and I’ll show you
I will give you those things you thought unreal
The sun, the moon, the stars, all bear my seal
Oh yeah
Follow me now and you will not regret
Leaving the life you led before we met
You are the first to have this love of mine
Forever with me till the end of time
[Chorus]
Your love for me has just got to be real
Before you know the way I’m going to feel
I’m going to feel
I’m going to feel
[Verse 2]
Oh yeah
Now, I have you with me under my power
Our love grows stronger now with every hour
Look into my eyes, you’ll see who I am
My name is Lucifer, please take my hand
Oh yeah
Follow me now and you will not regret
Leaving the life you led before we met
You are the first to have this love of mine
Forever with me till the end of time
[Chorus]
Your love for me has just got to be real
Before you know the way I’m going to feel
I’m going to feel
I’m going to feel
[Outro]
Oh yeah
Now, I have you with me under my power
Our love grows stronger now with every hour
Look into my eyes, you’ll see who I am
My name is Lucifer, please take my hand
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Bros. Records – Billboard, page 7, 18 July 1970, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27211119