Metalklassieker du jour: N.I.B.

Heel lang is beweerd dat N.I.B. een afkorting zou zijn van ‘Nativity in Black’, een verwijzing naar de geboorte van de Antichrist, maar volgens tekstschrijver Geezer Butler is de tekst niet meer dan een grap over “Satan die verliefd wordt”. Geen van de leden van Black Sabbath had – en heeft – ook maar de minste belangstelling voor satanisme. Butler’s bassolo aan het begin van de song is klassiek.

[Verse 1]

Oh yeah

Some people say my love cannot be true

Please believe me, my love, and I’ll show you

I will give you those things you thought unreal

The sun, the moon, the stars, all bear my seal

Oh yeah

Follow me now and you will not regret

Leaving the life you led before we met

You are the first to have this love of mine

Forever with me till the end of time

[Chorus]

Your love for me has just got to be real

Before you know the way I’m going to feel

I’m going to feel

I’m going to feel

[Verse 2]

Oh yeah

Now, I have you with me under my power

Our love grows stronger now with every hour

Look into my eyes, you’ll see who I am

My name is Lucifer, please take my hand

Oh yeah

Follow me now and you will not regret

Leaving the life you led before we met

You are the first to have this love of mine

Forever with me till the end of time

[Chorus]

Your love for me has just got to be real

Before you know the way I’m going to feel

I’m going to feel

I’m going to feel

[Outro]

Oh yeah

Now, I have you with me under my power

Our love grows stronger now with every hour

Look into my eyes, you’ll see who I am

My name is Lucifer, please take my hand

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Bros. Records – Billboard, page 7, 18 July 1970, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27211119