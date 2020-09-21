De hond, de hond, hij is weer bezig

Caravan, ik ken het als een Buitengaatse Band, ze hielden er bij de BBC blijkbaar niet van. Dit promotiefilmpje moest maar eens bij de Old Grey Whistle Test. NICE!

(Mysterieuze titel dekt scabreuze tekst)

Lonely girl, would you like a sweet to eat?

I’ve got someone that I’d like you to hold

And my brother will tell you that it’s good for your cold

So there, surely there is nothing wrong

Take my hand and we’ll try to make a stand

For all censorship, decency, all night long

My mother said that I should stay out of bed

But I know that I like it in there

Legs and thighs, hellos and goodbyes

It’s all there

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Suck a sugar dandy rock and roll

Lick a licking lozenge cures the soul

Here is my cure for colds, and here is my cure for measles

When you’ve tried those if you’ve invented your toes

Well you’re surely in luck, you’ll get a stunning good show

So if you come with me, we’ll try to clean the inside out

This filthy old world is such a beautiful girl

And you must have a sweet, I’m sure it’s good for your feet

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on

Medicine gone

It’s coming on strong

It’s coming on and on and on and on



The dog, the dog, he’s at it again, 1973

