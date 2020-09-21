De hond, de hond, hij is weer bezig

Caravan, ik ken het als een Buitengaatse Band, ze hielden er bij de BBC blijkbaar niet van. Dit promotiefilmpje moest maar eens bij de Old Grey Whistle Test. NICE!
(Mysterieuze titel dekt scabreuze tekst)
Lonely girl, would you like a sweet to eat?
I’ve got someone that I’d like you to hold
And my brother will tell you that it’s good for your cold
So there, surely there is nothing wrong
Take my hand and we’ll try to make a stand
For all censorship, decency, all night long
You’re naive if you really do believe
That the world is so full of sin
Never look back on the things that you lack
When you’re in
My mother said that I should stay out of bed
But I know that I like it in there
Legs and thighs, hellos and goodbyes
It’s all there
Oh…
Oh…
Oh my, oh
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Suck a sugar dandy rock and roll
Lick a licking lozenge cures the soul
Here is my cure for colds, and here is my cure for measles
When you’ve tried those if you’ve invented your toes
Well you’re surely in luck, you’ll get a stunning good show
So if you come with me, we’ll try to clean the inside out
This filthy old world is such a beautiful girl
And you must have a sweet, I’m sure it’s good for your feet
You’re naive if you really do believe
That the world is so full of sin
Never look back on the things that you lack
When you’re in
My mother said that I should stay out of bed
But I know that I like it in there
Legs and thighs, hellos and goodbyes
It’s all there
Oh…
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Oh…
Oh my, oh
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Lonely girl, would you like a sweet to eat?
I’ve got someone that I’d like you to hold
And my brother will tell you that it’s good for your cold
So there, surely there is nothing wrong
Take my hand and we’ll try to make a stand
For all censorship, decency, all night long
You’re naive if you really do believe
That the world is so full of sin
Never look back on the things that you lack
When you’re in
My mother said that I should stay out of bed
But I know that I like it in there
Legs and thighs, hellos and goodbyes
It’s all there
Oh
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
Medicine gone
It’s coming on strong
It’s coming on and on and on and on
The dog, the dog, he’s at it again, 1973
