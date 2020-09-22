Het is alsof men zich er voor zou schamen er iets van in het Nederlands te maken. En terecht. Niet omdat het Nederlands iets is om je voor te schamen, maar omdat het hoe dan ook een lullige kreet is in verband met de pandemie.
Bij de kreet moet ik als vanzelfsprekend denken aan dit lied, dat ik eigenlijk maar in een versie ken, maar dat natuurlijk een origineel heeft van degene die het geschreven heeft – Barbara Keith. Die heeft het zeker drie keer op de plaat gezet, de oerversie is nu even niet te vinden.
Saw your light from the street
As I passed by the other day
I was scared, my knees were weak
Forgot what I had come to say
Free the people from the fire
Pull the boat out of the raging sea
Tell the devil he’s a liar
Come and save the likes of me
Saw a man walk on water
With everybody looking on
I didn’t know I was his daughter
‘Til both of us had come and gone
Free the people from the fire
Pull the boat out of the raging sea
Tell the devil he’s a liar
Come and save the likes of me
If you see me in the alley
Looking like I don’t belong
You can put me in your greenest valley
I’ll still be singing the same old song
Free the people from the fire
Pull the boat out of the raging sea
Tell the devil he’s a liar
Come and save the likes of me
Free the people, Barbara Keith – de 1972-versie
Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, 1970. De hitversie.
Bonnie maakt er blue-eyed soul van.
Stone Coyotes, zang: Barbara Keith, jawel. 2002
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14718856