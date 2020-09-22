Het is alsof men zich er voor zou schamen er iets van in het Nederlands te maken. En terecht. Niet omdat het Nederlands iets is om je voor te schamen, maar omdat het hoe dan ook een lullige kreet is in verband met de pandemie.

Bij de kreet moet ik als vanzelfsprekend denken aan dit lied, dat ik eigenlijk maar in een versie ken, maar dat natuurlijk een origineel heeft van degene die het geschreven heeft – Barbara Keith. Die heeft het zeker drie keer op de plaat gezet, de oerversie is nu even niet te vinden.

Saw your light from the street

As I passed by the other day

I was scared, my knees were weak

Forgot what I had come to say

Free the people from the fire

Pull the boat out of the raging sea

Tell the devil he’s a liar

Come and save the likes of me

Saw a man walk on water

With everybody looking on

I didn’t know I was his daughter

‘Til both of us had come and gone

Free the people from the fire

Pull the boat out of the raging sea

Tell the devil he’s a liar

Come and save the likes of me

If you see me in the alley

Looking like I don’t belong

You can put me in your greenest valley

I’ll still be singing the same old song

Free the people from the fire

Pull the boat out of the raging sea

Tell the devil he’s a liar

Come and save the likes of me



Free the people, Barbara Keith – de 1972-versie



Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, 1970. De hitversie.

Bonnie maakt er blue-eyed soul van.



Stone Coyotes, zang: Barbara Keith, jawel. 2002

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14718856