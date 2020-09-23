En de blijheid die is gestorven. Tommy DeVito R.I.P.

En weer een Nogal Grote Naam, geveld door Het Virus: Tommy DeVito, die in 1970 de Four Seasons heeft verlaten. Maar hij hoorde bij de originele leden. Genoeg nummers voorhanden om hem uit te luiden – ik kies voor deze uit 1966.
I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
With a burnin’ love inside
Yeah I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
And the happiness that died
I let it get away
Paying every day
When you were so in love with me
I played around like I was free
Thought I could have my cake and eat it too
But how I cried over losin’ you
See me down and out
But I ain’t about to go livin’ my life without you
For every day, I made you cry
I’m payin’ girl, till the day that I die
I’ll keep workin’ my way back to you babe
With a burnin’ love inside
I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
And the happiness that died
I let it get away
Been payin’ every day
I used to love to make you cry (Make you cry)
It made me feel like a man inside (Baby, baby)
But if I’d been a man in reality (Cry, cry)
You’d still be here babe, lovin’ me
Now the nights are long and lonely
And I ain’t too strong babe, I just miss you so
And you’re too proud, you won’t give in
But when I think, about all I could win
I keep workin’ my way back to you babe
With a burnin’ love inside
Mmm, I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
And the happiness that died
I let it get away
Been payin’ every day
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
With a burnin’ love inside
Ooh, I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
And the happiness that died
Oh, how I cried
Workin’ my way back to you babe
With a burnin’ love inside
I’m workin’ my way back to you babe
Working my way back to you. Hoed u voor namaak.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Philips Records – Billboard, page 25, 27 August 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26928077