En de blijheid die is gestorven. Tommy DeVito R.I.P.

En weer een Nogal Grote Naam, geveld door Het Virus: Tommy DeVito, die in 1970 de Four Seasons heeft verlaten. Maar hij hoorde bij de originele leden. Genoeg nummers voorhanden om hem uit te luiden – ik kies voor deze uit 1966.

I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

With a burnin’ love inside

Yeah I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

And the happiness that died

I let it get away

Paying every day

When you were so in love with me

I played around like I was free

Thought I could have my cake and eat it too

But how I cried over losin’ you

See me down and out

But I ain’t about to go livin’ my life without you

For every day, I made you cry

I’m payin’ girl, till the day that I die

I’ll keep workin’ my way back to you babe

With a burnin’ love inside

I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

And the happiness that died

I let it get away

Been payin’ every day

I used to love to make you cry (Make you cry)

It made me feel like a man inside (Baby, baby)

But if I’d been a man in reality (Cry, cry)

You’d still be here babe, lovin’ me

Now the nights are long and lonely

And I ain’t too strong babe, I just miss you so

And you’re too proud, you won’t give in

But when I think, about all I could win

I keep workin’ my way back to you babe

With a burnin’ love inside

Mmm, I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

And the happiness that died

I let it get away

Been payin’ every day

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

With a burnin’ love inside

Ooh, I’m workin’ my way back to you babe

And the happiness that died

Oh, how I cried

Workin’ my way back to you babe

With a burnin’ love inside

I’m workin’ my way back to you babe



Working my way back to you. Hoed u voor namaak.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Philips Records – Billboard, page 25, 27 August 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26928077