Ik stond op de hoek zonder kwaad in de zin

Laten we er maar een Louis-Armstrongdag van maken.
Hier speelt hij trompet en zijn toenmalige echtgenote Lil piano.
Standin’ on the corner I didn’t mean no harm
Along come a police he took me by the arm
It was down in Memphis on the corner of Beale and Main
He says big boy you’ll have to tell me your name
I said you’ll find my name on the tail of my shirt
I’m a Tennessee hustler I don’t have to work
So listen all you rounders you better leave my women alone
‘Cause I’ll take my Special and run all you rounders home
My good gal loves me, everybody knows
And she paid a hundred cash dollars, just to buy me a suit of clothes
She come to the joint, a forty-four in each hand
She said “stand aside all you women and men, ‘cause I’m looking for my man”
Blue Yodel #9, Jimmie Rodgers, 1930
Veertig jaar later doet Satchmo het nog eens met Johnny Cash, live
Jazz, country en blues tegelijk, hiervoor is de term “Americana” uitgevonden!