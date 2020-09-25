Ik stond op de hoek zonder kwaad in de zin

Laten we er maar een Louis-Armstrongdag van maken.

Hier speelt hij trompet en zijn toenmalige echtgenote Lil piano.

Standin’ on the corner I didn’t mean no harm

Along come a police he took me by the arm

It was down in Memphis on the corner of Beale and Main

He says big boy you’ll have to tell me your name

I said you’ll find my name on the tail of my shirt

I’m a Tennessee hustler I don’t have to work

So listen all you rounders you better leave my women alone

‘Cause I’ll take my Special and run all you rounders home

My good gal loves me, everybody knows

And she paid a hundred cash dollars, just to buy me a suit of clothes

She come to the joint, a forty-four in each hand

She said “stand aside all you women and men, ‘cause I’m looking for my man”



Blue Yodel #9, Jimmie Rodgers, 1930



Veertig jaar later doet Satchmo het nog eens met Johnny Cash, live

Jazz, country en blues tegelijk, hiervoor is de term “Americana” uitgevonden!