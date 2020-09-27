Soulklassieker du jour: Lonely Teardrops

Een schitterend stukje vocale acrobatiek van Jackie Wilson, één van de vaders van de moderne soul. ‘Lonely Teardrops’ was Wilson’s eerste top 10 hit nadat hij in 1957 de R&B groep Billie Ward and his Dominoes had verlaten. Wilson was een geboren showman, die precies wist hoe hij zijn publiek moest bespelen. Zo slikte hij voor aanvang van een concert steevast een handvol zouttabletten, waardoor hij op het podium flink ging zweten: “the chicks love it, man!”.

Op 29 september 1975 kreeg Wilson tijdens een concert een zware hartaanval, waarvan hij nooit volledig herstelde. Hij werd opgenomen in een verzorgingshuis waar hij in 1984 op 49-jarige leeftijd overleed aan een longontsteking.

Shooby Doo Wop ba baa (hey hey)

Shooby Doo Wop ba baa (hey hey)

Shooby Doo Wop ba baa (hey hey)

My heart Is cryin’, cryin’

Lonely teardrops

My pillows never dry of

Lonely teardrops

Come home, come home

Just say you will, say you will (say you will)

Say you will (say you will)

Hey, Hey (say you will)

My heart Is cryin’, cryin’

Lonely teardrops

My pillows never dry of

Lonely teardrops

Come home, come home

Just say you will, say you will (say you will)

Say you will (say you will)

Hey, Hey (say you will)

Just give me another chance

For our romance

Come on and tell me

That one day you’ll return

‘Cause everyday that you’ve been gone away

You’ll know my heart does nothing but burn

Crying

Lonely Teardrops

My pillows never dry of

Lonely Teardrops

Come home, come home

Just say you will, say you will (say you will)

Say you will (say you will)

Hey, Hey (say you will)

Say it right now baby (say you will)

Come on, come on (say you will)

Say it darling, yeah (say you will)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Brunswick Records – Billboard page 11, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23493436