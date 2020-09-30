Countryklassieker du jour: Pretty Paper

‘Pretty Paper’ werd geïnspireerd door een invalide man die papier en pennen verkocht bij een warenhuis in Fort Worth, Texas: “Some days, when his work took him downtown, Willie would see a disabled man dragging himself along the sidewalk on his hands and knees, wearing kneepads made from old tires. The man would make it to Leonard’s Department Store, sit outside the big glass doors, and sell pencils to passersby from a customized leather vest. At Christmastime, he’d hawk ribbons and gift wrap, calling out, “Pretty paper!”. Het beeld en de woorden grepen Willie sterk aan (it broke my heart). Net als Johnny Cash voelde en voelt Nelson zich sterk verbonden met ‘degenen die in duisternis leven’ en hij besloot een song aan de man te wijden. ‘Pretty Paper’was in 1964 een hit voor Roy Orbison, maar Willie Nelson’s sobere versie is veel beter dan de aan overproductie ten onder gaande uitvoering van Orbison.

Denn die einen sind im Dunkeln und die andern sind im Licht, und man siehet die im Lichte, die im Dunkeln sieht man nicht.

[Chorus]

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Wrap your presents to your darling from you

Pretty pencils to write I love you

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

[Verse 1]

Crowded streets, busy feet hustle by you

Downtown shoppers Christmas is nigh

There he sits all alone on the sidewalk

Hoping that you won’t pass him by

[Verse 2]

Should you stop? Better not much too busy

You better hurry, my how time does fly

And in the distance the ringing of laughter

And in the midst of the laughter he cries

[Chorus]

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Wrap your presents to your darling from you

Pretty pencils to write I love you

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

[Outro]

Oh, oh, pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Willie_Nelson_at_Farm_Aid_2009.jpg: Larry Philpot from Indianapolisderivative work: GDuwenTell me! – This file was derived from: Willie Nelson at Farm Aid 2009.jpg:, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15514776