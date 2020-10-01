Perfecte popsong du jour: Disney Girls

Een klassieker van de Beach Boys, nu eens niet geschreven door Brian Wilson maar door Bruce Johnston. Johnston schreef de song al in 1957, maar het verscheen pas in 1971 op de plaat. Brian Wilson was op dat moment vrijwel volledig uit de picture, waardoor de band gedwongen was elders naar materiaal te zoeken. Het nostalgische escapisme van de tekst is natuurlijk van alle tijden. De versie van de Beach Boys is – zoals altijd – perfect gearrangeerd, maar de wat breekbare soloversie van Johnston is misschien wél zo treffend.
[Verse 1]
Clearing skies and drying eyes
Now I see your smile
Darkness goes and softness shows
A changing style
Just in time words that rhyme
Well bless your soul
Now I’ll fill your hands
With kisses and a Tootsie Roll
[Chorus]
Oh reality, it’s not for me
And it makes me laugh
Oh, fantasy world and Disney girls
I’m coming back
[Verse 2]
Patti Page and summer days
On old Cape Cod
Happy times making wine
In my garage
Country shade and lemonade
Guess I’m slowing down
It’s a turned back world
With a local girl
In a smaller town
[Chorus]
Open cars and clearer stars
That’s what I’ve lacked
But fantasy world and Disney girls
I’m coming back
[Verse 3]
Love…Hi Rick and Dave
Hi Pop…Well good morning mom
Love…get up guess what
I’m in love with a girl I found
She’s really swell
Cause she likes
Church, bingo chances and old time dances
All my life I spent the night
With dreams of you
And the warmth I missed
And for the things I wished
They’re all coming true
I’ve got my love to give
And a place to live
Guess I’m going to stay
It’d be a peaceful life
With a forever wife
And a kid someday
[Chorus]
It’s earlier nights
And pillow fights
And your soft laugh
Fantasy world and Disney girls
I’m coming back
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43521682