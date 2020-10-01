Perfecte popsong du jour: Disney Girls

Een klassieker van de Beach Boys, nu eens niet geschreven door Brian Wilson maar door Bruce Johnston. Johnston schreef de song al in 1957, maar het verscheen pas in 1971 op de plaat. Brian Wilson was op dat moment vrijwel volledig uit de picture, waardoor de band gedwongen was elders naar materiaal te zoeken. Het nostalgische escapisme van de tekst is natuurlijk van alle tijden. De versie van de Beach Boys is – zoals altijd – perfect gearrangeerd, maar de wat breekbare soloversie van Johnston is misschien wél zo treffend.

[Verse 1]

Clearing skies and drying eyes

Now I see your smile

Darkness goes and softness shows

A changing style

Just in time words that rhyme

Well bless your soul

Now I’ll fill your hands

With kisses and a Tootsie Roll

[Chorus]

Oh reality, it’s not for me

And it makes me laugh

Oh, fantasy world and Disney girls

I’m coming back

[Verse 2]

Patti Page and summer days

On old Cape Cod

Happy times making wine

In my garage

Country shade and lemonade

Guess I’m slowing down

It’s a turned back world

With a local girl

In a smaller town

[Chorus]

Open cars and clearer stars

That’s what I’ve lacked

But fantasy world and Disney girls

I’m coming back

[Verse 3]

Love…Hi Rick and Dave

Hi Pop…Well good morning mom

Love…get up guess what

I’m in love with a girl I found

She’s really swell

Cause she likes

Church, bingo chances and old time dances

All my life I spent the night

With dreams of you

And the warmth I missed

And for the things I wished

They’re all coming true

I’ve got my love to give

And a place to live

Guess I’m going to stay

It’d be a peaceful life

With a forever wife

And a kid someday

[Chorus]

It’s earlier nights

And pillow fights

And your soft laugh

Fantasy world and Disney girls

I’m coming back

