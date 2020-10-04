Country/gospel-klassieker du jour: Can The Circle Be Unbroken?

Een bewerking door A. P. Carter van de hymne ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken?’. Dé klassieke versie is die van de Carter Family, maar de prachtige, ingetogen versie van The Staple Singers is al net zo mooi. Glansrol voor Pops Staple.
I was standing by my window,
On one cold and cloudy day
When I saw that hearse come rolling
For to carry my mother away
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
I said to that undertaker
Undertaker please drive slow
For this lady you are carrying
Lord, I hate to see here go
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
Oh, I followed close behind her
Tried to hold up and be brave
But I could not hide my sorrow
When they laid her in the grave
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
I went back home, my home was lonesome
Missed my mother, she was gone
All of my brothers, sisters crying
What a home so sad and lone
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
We sang the songs of childhood
Hymns of faith that made us strong
Ones that mother Maybelle taught us
Hear the angels sing along
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
Will the circle be unbroken
By and by, lord, by and by
There’s a better home a-waiting
In the sky, lord, in the sky
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Victor Talking Machine Company – http://www.bluegrassmessengers.com/the-carter-family.aspx, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19206658