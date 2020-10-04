Country/gospel-klassieker du jour: Can The Circle Be Unbroken?

Een bewerking door A. P. Carter van de hymne ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken?’. Dé klassieke versie is die van de Carter Family, maar de prachtige, ingetogen versie van The Staple Singers is al net zo mooi. Glansrol voor Pops Staple.

I was standing by my window,

On one cold and cloudy day

When I saw that hearse come rolling

For to carry my mother away

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

I said to that undertaker

Undertaker please drive slow

For this lady you are carrying

Lord, I hate to see here go

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

Oh, I followed close behind her

Tried to hold up and be brave

But I could not hide my sorrow

When they laid her in the grave

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

I went back home, my home was lonesome

Missed my mother, she was gone

All of my brothers, sisters crying

What a home so sad and lone

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

We sang the songs of childhood

Hymns of faith that made us strong

Ones that mother Maybelle taught us

Hear the angels sing along

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

Will the circle be unbroken

By and by, lord, by and by

There’s a better home a-waiting

In the sky, lord, in the sky

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Victor Talking Machine Company – http://www.bluegrassmessengers.com/the-carter-family.aspx, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19206658