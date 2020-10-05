Nieuwe video van Neil Young: Falling From Above

Een nieuwe video van Neil Young & Crazy Horse, van het binnenkort te verschijnen live-album Return to Greendale. Greendale is een fictief stadje in Californië (niet te verwarren met de plaats in Wisconsin), waar Neil’s gelijknamige rock-opera uit 2003 zich afspeelt. Het is niet Neil’s beste album, maar deze live-versie van de openingstrack Falling From Above is steengoed.



Grandpa said to cousin jed

Sitting on the porch

“i won’t retire

But i might retread

Seems like that guy singing this song

Been doing it for a long time

Is there anything he knows

That he ain’t said?

Sing a song for freedom

Sing a song for love

Sing a song for depressed angels

Falling from above”

Grandpa held the paper

Pretending he could see

But he couldn’t read without his glasses on

“how can all these people

Afford so many things?

When i was young

and mama said

‘a little love and affection

In everything you do

Will make the world a better place

With or without you'”



A little love and affection

In everything you do [Bridge]A little love and affectionIn everything you do [Verse 2]

Slamming down a late night shot

The hero and the artist compared

Goals and visions and afterthoughts

For the 21st century

But mostly came up with nothing

So the truth was never learned

And the human race just kept rolling on

Rolling through the fighting

Rolling through the religious wars

Rolling down the temple walls

And the church’s exposed sores

Rolling through the fighting

The religious wars

Mostly came up with nothing

“grandpa here’s your glasses

You’ll see much better now,”

Said that young girl of edith and earl’s

But grandpa just kept staring

He was lost in some distant thought

Then he turned and said

To that young girl

[Chorus] [Bridge]

With or without you

A better place

With or without you

With or without you [Verse 3]

Hear that rooster crowing

Down on the double e

It’s a new morning

Dawning on the green

Bouncing off the towers

And the sun’s heading down for the streets

The business meeting

Window shades are drawn

Another morning edition

Headed for the porch

Because grandma puts down the paper

Before grandpa raises his fork [Chorus] [Outro]

Hear the rooster crowing

Down on the double e

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Per Ole Hagen – Per Ole Hagen, CC BY-SA 1.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10820963