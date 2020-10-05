Nieuwe video van Neil Young: Falling From Above

Een nieuwe video van Neil Young & Crazy Horse, van het binnenkort te verschijnen live-album Return to Greendale. Greendale is een fictief stadje in Californië (niet te verwarren met de plaats in Wisconsin), waar Neil’s gelijknamige rock-opera uit 2003 zich afspeelt. Het is niet Neil’s beste album, maar deze live-versie van de openingstrack Falling From Above is steengoed.
Grandpa said to cousin jed
Sitting on the porch
“i won’t retire
But i might retread
Seems like that guy singing this song
Been doing it for a long time
Is there anything he knows
That he ain’t said?
Sing a song for freedom
Sing a song for love
Sing a song for depressed angels
Falling from above”
Grandpa held the paper
Pretending he could see
But he couldn’t read without his glasses on
“how can all these people
Afford so many things?
When i was young
People wore what they had on…and mama said
[Chorus]
‘a little love and affection
In everything you do
Will make the world a better place
With or without you'”
A little love and affection
In everything you do
[Verse 2]
Slamming down a late night shot
The hero and the artist compared
Goals and visions and afterthoughts
For the 21st century
But mostly came up with nothing
So the truth was never learned
And the human race just kept rolling on
Rolling through the fighting
Rolling through the religious wars
Rolling down the temple walls
And the church’s exposed sores
Rolling through the fighting
The religious wars
Mostly came up with nothing
“grandpa here’s your glasses
You’ll see much better now,”
Said that young girl of edith and earl’s
But grandpa just kept staring
He was lost in some distant thought
Then he turned and said
To that young girl
[Bridge]
With or without you
A better place
With or without you
With or without you
[Verse 3]
Hear that rooster crowing
Down on the double e
It’s a new morning
Dawning on the green
Bouncing off the towers
And the sun’s heading down for the streets
The business meeting
Window shades are drawn
Another morning edition
Headed for the porch
Because grandma puts down the paper
Before grandpa raises his fork
[Chorus]
[Outro]
Hear the rooster crowing
Down on the double e