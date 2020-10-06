Soulklassieker du jour: Stand By Me

Een van de aller- allergrootste soulklassiekers, geïnspireerd dor de hymne Stand By Me Lord. King bood de song aan bij zijn oude groep The Drifters, maar die zagen er niks in: “Not a bad song, but we don’t need it”. King haalde zijn schouders op en ging aan de slag met Jerry Leiber, die geen seconde aarzelde: “I showed him the song. Did it on piano a little bit, he called the musicians back into the studio, and we went ahead and recorded it”.
Bron: Rolling Stone
When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we’ll see
No I won’t be afraid
Oh, I won’t be afraid
Just as long as you stand, stand by me
So darlin’, darlin’, stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Oh, stand
Stand by me, stand by me
[Verse 2]
If the sky that we look upon
Should tumble and fall
Or the mountains should crumble to the sea
I won’t cry, I won’t cry
No I won’t shed a tear
Just as long as you stand, stand by me
[Chorus]
And darlin’, darlin’, stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Woah, stand now
Stand by me, stand by me
[Interlude]
[Chorus]
And darlin’, darlin’, stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Woah, stand now
Stand by me, stand by me
Whenever you’re in trouble won’t you stand by me
Oh, stand by me
Woah, just stand now
Oh, stand, stand by me
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Borkson – https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/6887850654/in/set-72157629712690249/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19003672