Soulklassieker du jour: Stand By Me

Een van de aller- allergrootste soulklassiekers, geïnspireerd dor de hymne Stand By Me Lord. King bood de song aan bij zijn oude groep The Drifters, maar die zagen er niks in: “Not a bad song, but we don’t need it”. King haalde zijn schouders op en ging aan de slag met Jerry Leiber, die geen seconde aarzelde: “I showed him the song. Did it on piano a little bit, he called the musicians back into the studio, and we went ahead and recorded it”.

Bron: Rolling Stone

When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we’ll see

No I won’t be afraid

Oh, I won’t be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

[Chorus]So darlin’, darlin’, stand by meOh, stand by meOh, standStand by me, stand by me

[Verse 2]

If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

Or the mountains should crumble to the sea

I won’t cry, I won’t cry

No I won’t shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me

[Chorus]

And darlin’, darlin’, stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Woah, stand now

Stand by me, stand by me

[Interlude]

[Chorus]

And darlin’, darlin’, stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Woah, stand now

Stand by me, stand by me

Whenever you’re in trouble won’t you stand by me

Oh, stand by me

Woah, just stand now

Oh, stand, stand by me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Borkson – https://www.flickr.com/photos/protestphotos1/6887850654/in/set-72157629712690249/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19003672