Eddie van Halen R.I.P.

Bij het sluiten van de courant bereikt ons het bericht dat Edward Lodewijk van Halen, van de band genoemd naar de broeders, is overleden. Laten we hun eerste grote hit gedenken (in Nederland, niet in de VS, chauvinistisch nietwaar).

Yeah, yeah, ah, yeah

I live my life like there’s no tomorrow

And all I’ve got, I had to steal

Least I don’t need to beg or borrow

Yes I’m livin’ at a pace that kills

Ooh, yeah

(Ahh)

Runnin’ with the devil

(Ahh-hah, yeah)

(Woo-hoo-oo)

Runnin’ with the devil

Yes I’m, yeah, hoo

Ooh, you know I

I found the simple life ain’t so simple

When I jumped out, on that road

I got no love, no love you’d call real

Ain’t got nobody, waitin’ at home

Runnin’ with the devil

(Hold on, hold on I’m runnin’ ah yeah)

Runnin’ with the devil

(Ooh ooh, one more time)

Runnin’ with the devil

(Oh, yeah, ya-yeah)

Runnin’ with the devil

(Woo, woo)

Runnin’ with the devil

(I’ll tell you about it)

I found the simple life, it’s so simple

When I jumped out, on that road

I got no love, no love you’d call real

Ain’t got nobody, waitin’ at home

Runnin’ with the devil

(Oh, yeah)

Runnin’ with the devil

(Ah-ha, yeah, ah-ha, yeah, ah-hah, yeah)

Runnin’ with the devil



Runnin’ with the devil, 1978

