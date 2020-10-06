Eddie van Halen R.I.P.

Bij het sluiten van de courant bereikt ons het bericht dat Edward Lodewijk van Halen, van de band genoemd naar de broeders, is overleden. Laten we hun eerste grote hit gedenken (in Nederland, niet in de VS, chauvinistisch nietwaar).
Yeah, yeah, ah, yeah
I live my life like there’s no tomorrow
And all I’ve got, I had to steal
Least I don’t need to beg or borrow
Yes I’m livin’ at a pace that kills
Ooh, yeah
(Ahh)
Runnin’ with the devil
(Ahh-hah, yeah)
(Woo-hoo-oo)
Runnin’ with the devil
Yes I’m, yeah, hoo
Ooh, you know I
I found the simple life ain’t so simple
When I jumped out, on that road
I got no love, no love you’d call real
Ain’t got nobody, waitin’ at home
Runnin’ with the devil
(Hold on, hold on I’m runnin’ ah yeah)
Runnin’ with the devil
(Ooh ooh, one more time)
Runnin’ with the devil
(Oh, yeah, ya-yeah)
Runnin’ with the devil
(Woo, woo)
Runnin’ with the devil
(I’ll tell you about it)
I found the simple life, it’s so simple
When I jumped out, on that road
I got no love, no love you’d call real
Ain’t got nobody, waitin’ at home
Runnin’ with the devil
(Oh, yeah)
Runnin’ with the devil
(Ah-ha, yeah, ah-ha, yeah, ah-hah, yeah)
Runnin’ with the devil
Runnin’ with the devil, 1978
