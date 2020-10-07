Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Magic Carpet Ride

Steppenwolf is natuurlijk vooral – en tegenwoordig misschien uitsluitend – bekend door Born To Be Wild, maar de band heeft nog een handjevol klassiekers op haar naam staan. Deze fraaie mix van psychedelica en bluesrock is er één van. Iedereen gaat er vanuit dat de song een LSD-trip beschrijft, maar daar is volgens zanger/tekstschrijver John Kay geen sprake van: “And the lyrics weren’t about an acid trip. I may have smoked a joint that night, but that was it. Since birth, I’ve had achromatopsia: complete color blindness. If I had dropped acid, I would have been hallucinating in vivid black and white. I doubt that would have helped me or the song very much”.

Oorspronkelijk was de song bedoeld voor de film Candy, een seks-komedie die ik gelukkig nooit heb gezien. Seks en humor gaan slecht samen, althans in een film. Magic Carpet Ride werd op single uitgebracht en bereikte in 1969 de derde plaats op de Amerikaanse hitlijsten. Speciale aandacht voor de imposante haardos van toetsenist Goldy McJohn.

I like to dream, yes, yes

Right between the sound machine

On a cloud of sound I drift in the night

Any place it goes is right

Goes far, flies near

To the stars away from here

Well, you don’t know what we can find

Why don’t you come with me, little girl

On a magic carpet ride

You don’t know what we can see

Why don’t you tell your dreams to me

Fantasy will set you free

[Chorus]

Close your eyes, girl

Look inside, girl

Let the sound take you away

{Instrumental}

Last night I hold Aladdin’s lamp

And so I wished that I could stay

Before the thing could answer me

Well, someone came and took the lamp away

I looked around, a lousy candle’s all I found

Well, you don’t know what we can find

Why don’t you come with me, little girl

On a magic carpet ride

Well, you don’t know what we can see

Why don’t you tell your dreams to me

Fantasy will set you free

[Chorus]

Close your eyes, girl

Look inside girl

Let the sound

Take you away

{Instrumental}

You don’t know what we can find

Why don’t you come with me, little girl

On a magic carpet ride…

Well, you don’t know what we can see

Why don’t you tell your dreams to me

Fantasy will set you free…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ABC / Dunhill Records – Billboard, page 21, 13 March 1971, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27065373