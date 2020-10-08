Bluesklassieker du jour: Ball And Chain

Thornton zette Ball and Chain diverse keren op de plaat, maar dit is voor mij de mooiste versie. De song is natuurlijk vooral bekend geworden dankzij Janis Joplin. Joplin’s versie is goed bedoeld- zij het een beetje bombastisch – maar voor Big Mama was het wel wat sneu dat voor de tweede keer in haar carrière een witte artiest er met (een groot deel van) de eer vandoor ging. Tien jaar eerder had Elvis met zijn versie van Hound Dog Big Mama’s origineel commercieel al in de schaduw gesteld.

Sittin’ down by my window,Honey, lookin’ out at the rain.Lord, Lord, Lord, sittin’ down by my window,Baby, lookin’ out at the rain.Somethin’ came along, grabbed a hold of me,And it felt just like a ball and chain.Honey, that’s exactly what it felt like,Honey, just dragging me down.

And I say, oh, whoa, whoa, now hon’, tell me why,

Why does every single little tiny thing I hold on goes wrong ?

Yeah it all goes wrong, yeah.

And I say, oh, whoa, whoa, now babe, tell me why,

Why does every thing, every thing.

Hey, here you gone today, I wanted to love you,

Honey, I just wanted to hold you, I said, for so long,

Yeah! Alright! Hey!

Love’s got a hold on me, baby,

Feels just like a ball and chain.

Now, love’s just draggin’ me down, baby, yeah,

Feels like a ball and chain.

I hope there’s someone out there who could tell me

Why the man I love wanna leave me in so much pain.

Yeah, maybe, maybe you could help me, come on, help me!

And I say, oh, whoa, whoa, now hon’, tell me why,

Now tell me, tell me, tell me, tell me, tell me, tell me why, yeah.

And I say, oh, whoa, whoa, whoa, when I ask you,

When I need to know why, c’mon tell me why, hey hey hey,

Here you’ve gone today,

I wanted to love you and hold you

Till the day I die.

I said whoa, whoa, whoa!!

And I say oh, whoa, whoa, no honey

It ain’t fair, daddy it ain’t fair what you do,

I see what you’re doin’ to me and you know it ain’t fair.

And I say oh, whoa whoa now baby

It ain’t fair, now, now, now, what you do

I said hon’ it ain’t fair what, hon’ it ain’t fair what you do.

Oh, here you gone today and all I ever wanted to do

Was to love you

Honey an’ I think there can be nothing wrong with that,

Only it ain’t wrong, no, no, no, no, no.

Sittin’ down by my window,

Lookin’ at the rain.

Lord, Lord, Lord, sittin’ down by my window,

Lookin’ at the rain, see the rain.

Somethin’ came along, grabbed a hold of me,

And it felt like a ball and chain.

Oh this can’t be in vain

And I’m gonna tell you one just more time, yeah, yeah!

And I say oh, whoa whoa, now baby

This can’t be, no this can’t be in vain,

And I say no no no no no no no no, whoa!

And I say whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

Now now now now now now now now now no no not in vain

Hey, hope there is someone that could tell me

Hon’, tell me why,

Hon’, tell me why love is like

Just like a ball

Just like a ball

Baaaaaaalllll

Oh daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy

And a chain.

Yeah!